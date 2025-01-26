FAFO Diplomacy: Scott Jennings Explains How Colombia F’d Around with Trump and Found Out

Large Group Terrorizes Drivers Blocking Streets in Dallas While Demanding Open Border with...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:11 PM on January 26, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Sunday evening, Scott Jennings was doing what he does best - injecting some much-needed truth into CNN’s reliably misleading programming. A big international incident transpired earlier today between President Donald Trump and Colombia’s President. You can catch up by reading our coverage here. Long story short, Trump got what he wanted and he did it pretty fast.

Jennings explains what it all means here. (WATCH)

In the end, Colombia’s president said he was sending his own plane to America to get his citizens who were in our county illegally.

These mass deportations are upsetting to Democrats because they clearly love illegal aliens more than America citizens. Commenters explain why.

Posters were impressed that Trump sent a clear and decisive message to world.

Colombia was that first example.

What a difference having a real President makes. Posters can easily see this.

Advertisement

That last gangster pic was posted by Trump himself. Notice FAFO in the background. Colombia decided to ‘F’ around today with Trump, they quickly found out. The rest of the world is on notice now.

