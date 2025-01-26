FAFO Diplomacy: Scott Jennings Explains How Colombia F’d Around with Trump and Found Out

Sunday evening, Scott Jennings was doing what he does best - injecting some much-needed truth into CNN’s reliably misleading programming. A big international incident transpired earlier today between President Donald Trump and Colombia’s President. You can catch up by reading our coverage here. Long story short, Trump got what he wanted and he did it pretty fast.

Advertisement

Jennings explains what it all means here. (WATCH)

NEW: Scott Jennings drops truth bombs on CNN about Trump and Colombia:



"Donald Trump said we're going to enter the F around and find out portion of this conversation...do not test us. This is not Biden and Harris. This is Trump and Vance. We mean business."



🔥🔥🔥



"He’s… pic.twitter.com/aLbAY5CQy3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2025

In the end, Colombia’s president said he was sending his own plane to America to get his citizens who were in our county illegally.

These mass deportations are upsetting to Democrats because they clearly love illegal aliens more than America citizens. Commenters explain why.

Scott is spot on. I honestly would’ve loved to hear what I can I guarentee was an absolute masterpiece of victimization and crying from Maria Cardona here. Let me guess, she was whining about flowers, coffee, etc and how “Colombia is a vital U.S. trading partner.” Well guess… — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 27, 2025

The clip got too long. Basically, “The economy is going to crash without all the illegals!" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2025

Classic, and not true btw. It’s insane how Democrats just openly advocate for legalized slave labor. That’s not hyperbole, that is what happens when you undercut wages with imported labor that are incentivized to take whatever scraps you will give them. Just a disgusting… — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 27, 2025

“Who’s going to pick the crops!" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2025

Posters were impressed that Trump sent a clear and decisive message to world.

It's not a joke with Trump and Vance in power Latin America needs to understand that the U.S. means business. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 27, 2025

The entire world needs to understand it. They will. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2025

He nailed it: “Do not test us."



Message delivered. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2025

Damn right.



Examples must be made. — VillainsBrewCoffee (@VillainsbrewC) January 27, 2025

Colombia was that first example.

What a difference having a real President makes. Posters can easily see this.

He’s flexing the true power of the U.S. government, and he will win every time.



Our problem as a country is that we have had lazy and self-enriching politicians who never truly cared about doing what was best for Us.



That changed last Monday, at 12:01pm. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 27, 2025

This is the difference between leadership and whatever Biden was doing.



America First always gets results — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 27, 2025

Advertisement

This is what Biden was doing. pic.twitter.com/uufBLfCTaH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2025

That last gangster pic was posted by Trump himself. Notice FAFO in the background. Colombia decided to ‘F’ around today with Trump, they quickly found out. The rest of the world is on notice now.