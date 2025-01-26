FAFO Diplomacy: Scott Jennings Explains How Colombia F’d Around with Trump and Found...
VIP
J.B. Pritzker Should Ask Colombia How Opposing Trump's Immigration Policies Worked Out
Doctors With Borders: Dr. Phil Makes Surprise Appearance in Chicago Criminal Illegal Alien...
Chuck Schumer Is Saddened the Left-Wing Vandals Democrats Love Finally Hit a Business...
LOL: Check Out How Poorly These Leftist Posts on Colombia Aged
DISHONEST: Check Out How Much Time WaPo Gave Steven Cheung to Respond to...
Dawn of Deportations: ICE Makes Morning Illegal Alien Arrests in Democrat Sanctuary City...
Not Our Problem: Haitian Leader Says Trump's Policies Will Be Catastrophic for His...
Democrats Suddenly Realize Eggs Are Expensive Days After Biden’s Exit
J.D. Vance Drops a TRUTH BOMB on U.S. Catholic Bishops Over Immigration Opposition
Race-Baiting Grifter Al Sharpton Becomes the Spokesperson for Costco’s Discriminatory DEI...
They Really Mean It THIS Time! New Yorker Says Trump Is a Fascist...
Party Crashers: DEA and ICE Take Nearly 50 Tren de Aragua Gang Members...
Shot Across the Bow: Trump Warns Teachers Who Push Trans Ideology on Kids...

Large Group Terrorizes Drivers Blocking Streets in Dallas While Demanding Open Border with Mexico

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on January 26, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Open border groups were terrorizing drivers in Dallas, Texas Sunday afternoon. They were demanding an end to the southern border, which would open Texas and the nation up to all of Central and South America. Many were waving and wearing Mexican flags while illegally blocking streets. Some could be heard shouting, ‘F**k Donald Trump!’ It’s unknown what percentage, if any, of the group were illegal aliens.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Here’s another angle. (WATCH)

Doing nothing, apparently.

If these people are citizens, it appears they have not assimilated or even want to.

Despite Texas being a red state, the major cities in the state are bluer than the hair on a leftist’s head.

Recommended

FAFO Diplomacy: Scott Jennings Explains How Colombia F’d Around with Trump and Found Out
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It’s crazy to see this sort of terrorist action tolerated in blue cities on American soil, all carried out by people who clearly don’t care about the sovereignty of our country.

‘Border czar’ Tom Homan has been hitting blue cities since Tuesday. Hopefully, Big D is now on that list.

Tags: BLOCK BLOCKED DALLAS DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FAFO Diplomacy: Scott Jennings Explains How Colombia F’d Around with Trump and Found Out
Warren Squire
Chuck Schumer Is Saddened the Left-Wing Vandals Democrats Love Finally Hit a Business He Cares About
Amy Curtis
Not Our Problem: Haitian Leader Says Trump's Policies Will Be Catastrophic for His Nation
Amy Curtis
LOL: Check Out How Poorly These Leftist Posts on Colombia Aged
FuzzyChimp
Doctors With Borders: Dr. Phil Makes Surprise Appearance in Chicago Criminal Illegal Alien Arrest Video
Warren Squire
J.D. Vance Drops a TRUTH BOMB on U.S. Catholic Bishops Over Immigration Opposition
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FAFO Diplomacy: Scott Jennings Explains How Colombia F’d Around with Trump and Found Out Warren Squire
Advertisement