Large Group Terrorizes Drivers Blocking Streets in Dallas While Demanding Open Border with Mexico

Open border groups were terrorizing drivers in Dallas, Texas Sunday afternoon. They were demanding an end to the southern border, which would open Texas and the nation up to all of Central and South America. Many were waving and wearing Mexican flags while illegally blocking streets. Some could be heard shouting, ‘F**k Donald Trump!’ It’s unknown what percentage, if any, of the group were illegal aliens.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

BREAKING: Mobs with foreign flags are now terrorizing drivers in Dallas pic.twitter.com/RZfeF5lElc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 26, 2025

Here’s another angle. (WATCH)

BREAKING: Illegals with foreign flags are currently blocking off traffic in Dallas to eliminate ICE and deportations pic.twitter.com/Ww1Ex89Nb9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 26, 2025

"Where are the cops??" Right there. pic.twitter.com/FBcv1TFvLz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 26, 2025

Doing nothing, apparently.

If these people are citizens, it appears they have not assimilated or even want to.

I legit don't get the people in the video protesting deportations:



If they hate the US (as seen by lack of US flags), and they love countries south of the border (also, as seem by the flags), then why not just go (back) to those countries? — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 27, 2025

Can't get all the free benefits and giveaways in their own country — BeachLife1 🏖 🇺🇸 (@BeachlifeisB) January 27, 2025

Because they see this country as a random economic zone that belongs to the whole world, with them free to waltz their asses in and claim any area as their own little ethnocentric enclave with their own culture, etc — Midwestern MAGA (@Smash_Wokeism) January 27, 2025

Don’t worry, they will be there shortly. Like by tomorrow morning. — I’mRight88 (@redelephant80) January 27, 2025

Despite Texas being a red state, the major cities in the state are bluer than the hair on a leftist’s head.

What happened to Dallas — Babür Maverick 𐱅𐰇𐰼𐰰 (@BaburRealer) January 26, 2025

It’s been blue for a looong time now. The surrounding suburbs are red but Dallas, Houston, Austin… all blue. — Wretch (@PaMaBoysandDogs) January 26, 2025

It’s crazy to see this sort of terrorist action tolerated in blue cities on American soil, all carried out by people who clearly don’t care about the sovereignty of our country.

Nothing says 'we love America' like terrorizing drivers with foreign flags.



Great strategy, guys. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 26, 2025

They hate America and they should go home. — kcmiller (@jcmustian) January 26, 2025

How is this not an invasion?

Citizens of a foreign country disrupting operations within the United States because they don’t want to be sent back to the country they are so proud to wave their flags! — HispaNicolas 🇺🇸 (@HispaNicolas78) January 26, 2025

Time to get serious about security and protect the American people. pic.twitter.com/1SGUNnYZ3T — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) January 26, 2025

‘Border czar’ Tom Homan has been hitting blue cities since Tuesday. Hopefully, Big D is now on that list.