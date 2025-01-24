Law and Border: President Trump Using Centuries-Old Statutes in Fight Against Illegal Immigration

It looks like just about anyone with a badge and gun is being tapped to help President Donald Trump kick illegal aliens out of America. Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller was on Fox News Friday explaining that Trump has done his homework and is using laws that go back more than 200 years to push back the illegal alien invasion.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump is DEPUTIZING state and local law enforcement to assist with immigration enforcement and detention, per DHS



“Local officials who violate our laws are ALSO subject to enforcement,” @StephenM says.



“Every resource we have is going to be… pic.twitter.com/FlMg9bRTP2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 24, 2025

As you just heard, everything Trump’s doing to remove illegal aliens is from existing laws. Yes, President Joe Biden and his administration lied to the American people when they said their hands were tied.

This is big. First time in the history of the US that military aircraft has been used to protect the homeland to deport illegal migrants. And first time the statute has been implemented to deputize state National Guard, and local, city and state authorities to assist. — Gail Alfar (@GailAlfarATX) January 24, 2025

But Joe Biden said he didn’t have the power to do it! Another lie I guess 🤡 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 24, 2025

America won’t be weak/fragile like this anymore 🦾 — Gail Alfar (@GailAlfarATX) January 24, 2025

We recently covered how Trump is already mobilizing the FDA, ATF and DEA in the fight against illegal immigration. But, some posters say that doesn’t go far enough.

Good! They should deputize citizens and former military next! A nation without borderers is not a nation at all! — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) January 24, 2025

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State. — It’s only offensive because it’s true. (@PThomasLann) January 24, 2025

PLENTY of patriotic vets would step up immediately! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 24, 2025

Both Miller and ‘border czar’ Tom Homan have stressed that elected officials who impede arrests are breaking the law.

I especially like the part about local officials who violate laws. Everyone is on notice. — Kellie L. Aldrich (@two_bysea) January 24, 2025

Plenty of California officials are already openly saying they’re going to defy orders.



They’ve been warned! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 24, 2025

Same here in Washington state. Cuff em all. — Rhonda Cotter (@RhondaCotter) January 24, 2025

Trump only needs to make a few big profile examples to let officials know assisting illegal aliens will get them arrested, too.

We are not backing down! We will deport every illegal immigrant — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 24, 2025

If they self deport, they can come back legally. If deported, they can't even apply for 20 years. — Sandra Davis Pudoff (@DavisPudoff) January 24, 2025

They’re better off just self-deporting. And many already have 😆 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 24, 2025

Keep in mind we’re only FOUR days in. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 24, 2025

we arent ready for Trump 2.0 after 4 weeks. Its going to be EPIC — Mike Jeansonne (@MikeJeansonne) January 24, 2025

Yes, only four days in and President Trump is already making communities safer. We can’t wait to see the progress made in four weeks.