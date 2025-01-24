Law and Border: President Trump Using Centuries-Old Statutes in Fight Against Illegal Immigration

Here's JD Vance Casting the Deciding Vote to Confirm America's Next Secretary of...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  8:45 PM on January 24, 2025
Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP

It looks like just about anyone with a badge and gun is being tapped to help President Donald Trump kick illegal aliens out of America. Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller was on Fox News Friday explaining that Trump has done his homework and is using laws that go back more than 200 years to push back the illegal alien invasion.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

As you just heard, everything Trump’s doing to remove illegal aliens is from existing laws. Yes, President Joe Biden and his administration lied to the American people when they said their hands were tied.

We recently covered how Trump is already mobilizing the FDA, ATF and DEA in the fight against illegal immigration. But, some posters say that doesn’t go far enough.

Both Miller and ‘border czar’ Tom Homan have stressed that elected officials who impede arrests are breaking the law.

Trump only needs to make a few big profile examples to let officials know assisting illegal aliens will get them arrested, too.

Yes, only four days in and President Trump is already making communities safer. We can’t wait to see the progress made in four weeks.

Tags: DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

