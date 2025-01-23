Team Effort: President Trump Pulls in More Federal Agencies to Aid in Mass Deportations

President Donald Trump has extended the ability to apprehend and arrest illegal aliens to the ATF, DEA and the U.S. Marshals Service. These federal agencies employ roughly 10,000 federal agents.

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump has now given the ATF, DEA, and U.S. Marshals Service the ability to arrest illegals, per WSJ



This instantly added almost TEN THOUSAND new federal agents to the deportation squad



They’re ALL going back! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/j5diSTClN4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 23, 2025

Posters believe this will add much-needed manpower to Trump’s effort to deport criminal illegal aliens.

Kind of interesting he had to give them this specific authority. Glad he did though! — Kellie L. Aldrich (@two_bysea) January 23, 2025

This is a much better use of time and resources than anything else DEA and ATF are doing. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 23, 2025

That is the absolute truth!!! — Kellie L. Aldrich (@two_bysea) January 23, 2025

Some commenters say the added agents will speed up mass deportations. They also want other law enforcement agencies to be extended the same arrest powers.

Massive news. Additional forces will definitely ease the strain on ICE, potentially doubling the speed of deportations. — Pablo Shicasso (@PabloShicasso) January 23, 2025

That’s a lot of manpower we didn’t have across to previously. This should help speed things up — Sweetie (@Karen67470875) January 23, 2025

He should give authority to local police also to assist with this as per Vivek's suggestion. There is a legal loophole that Trump can use to give that power to local authorities. — Mav (@kishelap) January 23, 2025

I totally agree- Sheriff's as well — ChevalGal (@cheval_gal) January 23, 2025

Others want more emphasis put on those who are actively harboring illegal aliens.

There is an increasing number of people on the left organizing to harbor illegals so they stay here.



He has to authorize further measures and prosecution for those that do. Extend the hotline to people facilitating illegals too.



Every illegal has to get dragged out of America. — DailyBenchPress (@DailyBenchPress) January 23, 2025

The EO is actually pretty explicit on this point pic.twitter.com/4HTSCEaAe5 — Quidnam (@Quidnam) January 23, 2025

In an interview Wednesday, Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller said those harboring illegal aliens or impeding their arrest would be prosecuted for breaking the law.

Remember when KJP and Biden said for months they couldn’t do anything about the border and it was up to Congress to act…



An actual President is finally in the White House. — Chris Carapezza (@Chris_Carapezza) January 23, 2025

And people said it couldn't get done, there are thousands of federal agents who got new marching orders. Put them to work! — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 23, 2025

Just another lie to add to former President Joe Biden’s long list. Trump is making it clear that the reason.the issue of illegal immigration was never dealt with is because Biden simply did not want to deal it.