Upper Hand: Scott Jennings Coins ‘SALUTE TRUTHERS’ to Mock Those Pushing Musk ‘Nazi...
Trump Reveals He NEVER Doubted White House Return and Credits GOD for Dodging...
Stephen Miller Recounts Mass Deportation Progress and Has Stern Warning for Interfering Of...
Trump Orders ‘Blackout’ at Health Agencies Spurring Talk of MAHA Overhaul of CDC,...
VIP
Trump Directive Mandates Use of 'Illegal Aliens,' Not 'Undocumented Migrants'
Pierre Poilievre Stumps Reporter By Asking Him How Many Genders There Are
Karine Jean-Pierre: 'I Was the Hardest Working Press Secretary... Like, Since the Inventio...
Jennifer Griffin Reports That ICE Is Already Targeting Illegal Aliens Who Haven't Committe...
Algorithm and Blues: Tommy Vietor Blames Musk for Dem Failings When Culprit is...
Trans Activist Goes on Profane Rant at Minnesota State Capitol
Conflict on Gobblers Knob: PETA's Annual Attempt to Chuck Groundhog Day
AOC's Latest Advice: Tune Out Trump's Orders ... Sounds Like an Insurrection
Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Whines and Weasels About Losing Security Clearance Over '51...
In a Case of 'The Blind Leading the Blind', Newsom Sought Advice From...

Team Effort: President Trump Pulls in More Federal Agencies to Aid in Mass Deportations

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:12 AM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Donald Trump has extended the ability to apprehend and arrest illegal aliens to the ATF, DEA and the U.S. Marshals Service. These federal agencies employ roughly 10,000 federal agents.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Posters believe this will add much-needed manpower to Trump’s effort to deport criminal illegal aliens.

Some commenters say the added agents will speed up mass deportations. They also want other law enforcement agencies to be extended the same arrest powers.

Recommended

Upper Hand: Scott Jennings Coins ‘SALUTE TRUTHERS’ to Mock Those Pushing Musk ‘Nazi Gesture’ Hoax
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Others want more emphasis put on those who are actively harboring illegal aliens.

In an interview Wednesday, Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller said those harboring illegal aliens or impeding their arrest would be prosecuted for breaking the law.

Just another lie to add to former President Joe Biden’s long list. Trump is making it clear that the reason.the issue of illegal immigration was never dealt with is because Biden simply did not want to deal it.

Tags: ARRESTS ATF BORDER CRISIS DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Upper Hand: Scott Jennings Coins ‘SALUTE TRUTHERS’ to Mock Those Pushing Musk ‘Nazi Gesture’ Hoax
Warren Squire
Stephen Miller Recounts Mass Deportation Progress and Has Stern Warning for Interfering Officials
Warren Squire
Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Whines and Weasels About Losing Security Clearance Over '51 Experts' Letter
Gordon K
Trump Orders ‘Blackout’ at Health Agencies Spurring Talk of MAHA Overhaul of CDC, FDA and NIH
Warren Squire
Pierre Poilievre Stumps Reporter By Asking Him How Many Genders There Are
Brett T.
Karine Jean-Pierre: 'I Was the Hardest Working Press Secretary... Like, Since the Invention of Work
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Upper Hand: Scott Jennings Coins ‘SALUTE TRUTHERS’ to Mock Those Pushing Musk ‘Nazi Gesture’ Hoax Warren Squire
Advertisement