Stephen Miller Recounts Mass Deportation Progress and Has Stern Warning for Interfering Officials

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:15 AM on January 23, 2025
Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP

Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller was on Fox News Wednesday going into great detail about President Donald Trump’s directives on dealing with illegal alien deportations. He also had stern warnings for anyone, including elected officials, who try to interfere with mass deportation efforts - you’re breaking the law and will be prosecuted.

Here’s more (WATCH)

It’s amazing how good it feels to know that laws are being enforced and dangerous criminals are being rounded up. Commenters are thrilled.

We have to agree. Miller is excellent at laying out all this information to the public. He’s clear and concise.

Posters are looking forward to the first public official in handcuffs for impeding the arrest of illegal aliens.

Yes, let’s do!

Some posters have suggested an online way for Americans to keep track of illegal alien apprehensions.

Many are rightfully angry at former President Joe Biden, or whoever was actually in charge the last four years.

It really does feel intentional. President Trump has done more to battle illegal immigration in a few days than Biden did his entire term. All it took was the political will and a desire to do what’s right for America, two things that Biden clearly never had.

