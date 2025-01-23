Stephen Miller Recounts Mass Deportation Progress and Has Stern Warning for Interfering Officials

Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller was on Fox News Wednesday going into great detail about President Donald Trump’s directives on dealing with illegal alien deportations. He also had stern warnings for anyone, including elected officials, who try to interfere with mass deportation efforts - you’re breaking the law and will be prosecuted.

Here’s more (WATCH)

🔥NEW: @StephenM reveals list of “vicious” criminal aliens arrested today as ICE raids get underway; warns sanctuary city mayors they will be prosecuted if they obstruct ICE:



"The tables have turned and now those who protect criminal aliens are going to face legal consequences."… pic.twitter.com/ss20FbTN4a — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

It’s amazing how good it feels to know that laws are being enforced and dangerous criminals are being rounded up. Commenters are thrilled.

OUTSTANDING.

Get all of these criminals and their abettors deported/arrested and prosecuted.

Enforce our laws!

Thank you, Steven Miller and President Trump.

👏👏👏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) January 23, 2025

Miller is on fire and so is the entire Trump team. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

Miller has been very consistent on the immigration issues, I expect to see a lot more of him as this really starts to ramp up. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 23, 2025

Miller can articulate the agenda and current state of operations with precision, passion and fire — perfect public-facing official for this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

We have to agree. Miller is excellent at laying out all this information to the public. He’s clear and concise.

Posters are looking forward to the first public official in handcuffs for impeding the arrest of illegal aliens.

The Democrats are not used to anyone standing up to their lawlessness.



One of them is going to FAFO — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 23, 2025

YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED... 😡 👇 pic.twitter.com/OGuXeFUCzP — "WE" R 4 FREEDOM 5:5 (@4LuvsUSA) January 23, 2025

Somebody is going to want to be a Resistance Hero — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

Let’s oblige them — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 23, 2025

Yes, let’s do!

Some posters have suggested an online way for Americans to keep track of illegal alien apprehensions.

They need a social media account that is nothing but a running list of who has been aprehended and their crimes. — CN (@comp_napper) January 23, 2025

Let the public know what these criminals have done. Voters allowed this to happen. They need this pushed in their faces. — David H (@dave_h747) January 23, 2025

Many are rightfully angry at former President Joe Biden, or whoever was actually in charge the last four years.

It's repulsive that Biden and his criminal handlers could have done this to protect Americans the whole time. But didn't. pic.twitter.com/2ZAfJsUpGF — New Glory (@NewGloryComith) January 23, 2025

Yes it is. Purposeful destruction. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

It really does feel intentional. President Trump has done more to battle illegal immigration in a few days than Biden did his entire term. All it took was the political will and a desire to do what’s right for America, two things that Biden clearly never had.