Scott Jennings Weighs-In on Woke Cringey Church Service Endured by President Trump and VP Vance

You knew Scott Jennings would have an an opinion on the ridiculous woke scolding President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and their families endured on Tuesday. The ‘sermon’ happened at Washington’s National Cathedral. We covered the story here. Jennings discussed the creepy church service with his fellow panel guests on CNN.

Advertisement

He wasn’t too happy about it. (WATCH)

🚨@ScottJenningsKY rips “total circus and spectacle” of woke bishop lecturing Trump at prayer service:



“These Woke-apalians or Espica-wokians or whatever they're calling themselves today."



"This was ridiculous. This was terrible. Donald Trump, I'm sure regrets participating in… pic.twitter.com/wO1iYHE1wB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

Apparently, President Trump knew something was up before the Bishop spoke.

Trump leans in, alerting Vance about the Bishop before the service. No one, not even her Archbishop, could anticipate she'd abandon the Bible and preach against its teachings and the newly elected President of the United States. Jennings is spot on: That’s not a genuine… — George M. Nicholas (@GeogeM3) January 22, 2025

This woman disgraced her church and this event. There is no longer an upside to future Presidents attending this event. I'd give real money to know what Trump and Vance said to each other. — Wickedpissah (@stankadin) January 22, 20

The more she spoke, the more Americans were red-pilled — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

Yes, just like when a ‘journalist’ lies, these woke stunts only serve to awaken people and bring them over the MAGA.

Trump knew it would be rude to leave so he just made the best of a bad situation.

Jennings is 100% correct. I'll take it further. I wish Trump had stood up and yelled "blasphemy" and walked right out. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) January 22, 2025

I think he handled it well given the situation he was in. The looks on their faces said it all. pic.twitter.com/cwhHCQc1QF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

Yep. It's like the WH Corespondents dinner thing. I seriously doubt President Trump will attend these next 4 years. Just like Scott says... I doubt this event will happen again. In DC, the decorum and regular order only exist for Democrats. — Gronko Dean (@gronko63) January 22, 2025

These traditional events where the President is essentially held captive, will probably be skipped for the rest of Trump’s term.

This line though: “These Woke-apalians or Espica-wokians or whatever they're calling themselves today." 😆😆😆👏👏👏 — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) January 22, 2025

That was savage 🔥 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

We do appreciate Scott’s corny humor. He is right, this is embarrassing for the church. We highly doubt any apology is forthcoming even though it’s certainly warranted.