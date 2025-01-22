Germanic Panic! Video Shows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Making Hitleresque Salute Just Like E...
Scott Jennings Weighs-In on Woke Cringey Church Service Endured by President Trump and VP Vance

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:28 AM on January 22, 2025
Twitchy

You knew Scott Jennings would have an an opinion on the ridiculous woke scolding President  Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and their families endured on Tuesday. The ‘sermon’ happened at Washington’s National Cathedral. We covered the story here. Jennings discussed the creepy church service with his fellow panel guests on CNN.

He wasn’t too happy about it. (WATCH)

Apparently, President Trump knew something was up before the Bishop spoke.

Yes, just like when a ‘journalist’ lies, these woke stunts only serve to awaken people and bring them over the MAGA.

Trump knew it would be rude to leave so he just made the best of a bad situation.

These traditional events where the President is essentially held captive, will probably be skipped for the rest of Trump’s term.

We do appreciate Scott’s corny humor. He is right, this is embarrassing for the church. We highly doubt any apology is forthcoming even though it’s certainly warranted.

