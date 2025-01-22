Germanic Panic! Video Shows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Making Hitleresque Salute Just Like Elon Musk

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats went after Elon Musk Monday, claiming that a heartfelt gesture he made during the Inauguration Day festivities was really the Nazi salute. Seeing an opportunity to make a complete fool of herself, Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rushed to also accuse Musk of being a Nazi. Then something she did ‘Nazi’ coming happened - video of her doing the same Hitler-like salute.

Advertisement

Take a look. (WATCH)

Performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity.



Any comment @AOC? https://t.co/gsgUGt8c4g pic.twitter.com/Vs6npp8euj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Haha this is amazing 🤣🤣 https://t.co/GdZMss555L — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2025

Musk can’t stop laughing!

Posters were shocked at what they were seeing in the video - Ocasio-Cortez Sieg Heil-ing like it was 1944! That’s all the proof they needed.

Wow! AOC is clearly supporting Hitler with this gesture. No one should ever trust AOC as a reputable source of information again. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 21, 2025

I’m literally shaking — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Of course, Musk mentioned his heart going out to people when he did his gesture to the crowd. Ocasio-Cortez’s gesture was ‘heart’-less.

why does @AOC keep doing this?? I'm outraged. — Jimmy Terwilliger (@JimmyTrwlgr) January 22, 2025

She's terrifying, doing the Nazi salute over and over like that. — Carolyn Brown (@stitcher25) January 22, 2025

lol and she doesn't mention her heart going out to anyone so she's clearly the reincarnation of Adolf himself — The Artist Formerly Known (@aresteanu) January 21, 2025

The genocidal Germanic gestures had at least one commenter questioning whether ‘Alexandria’ was her real name.

@AOC is clearly signalling her love for Adolph Hitler here. I mean, I think we can call this one now. And is Alexandria even her real first name? Or is it Adolph Ocasio Cortez? A reliable source told me the latter. Is she the granddaughter of Adolph with an Argentinian woman… — Bozz (@BozzTheRedeemed) January 21, 2025

Thank God we didn't allow these Nazis to get control of the country. pic.twitter.com/DwEwuVe3hJ — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) January 21, 2025

Well, there you have it. It must be true. We have just as much ‘proof’ as the legacy media has on Musk.