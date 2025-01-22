Germanic Panic! Video Shows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Making Hitleresque Salute Just Like Elon Musk

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats went after Elon Musk Monday, claiming that a heartfelt gesture he made during the Inauguration Day festivities was really the Nazi salute. Seeing an opportunity to make a complete fool of herself, Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rushed to also accuse Musk of being a Nazi. Then something she did ‘Nazi’ coming happened - video of her doing the same Hitler-like salute.
Take a look. (WATCH)
Performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025
Any comment @AOC? https://t.co/gsgUGt8c4g pic.twitter.com/Vs6npp8euj
Haha this is amazing 🤣🤣 https://t.co/GdZMss555L— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2025
Musk can’t stop laughing!
Posters were shocked at what they were seeing in the video - Ocasio-Cortez Sieg Heil-ing like it was 1944! That’s all the proof they needed.
Wow! AOC is clearly supporting Hitler with this gesture. No one should ever trust AOC as a reputable source of information again.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 21, 2025
I’m literally shaking— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025
https://t.co/jJH1UGo58s https://t.co/Cd58054vHv— Stella X (@stellaaaaaax) January 21, 2025
Of course, Musk mentioned his heart going out to people when he did his gesture to the crowd. Ocasio-Cortez’s gesture was ‘heart’-less.
why does @AOC keep doing this?? I'm outraged.— Jimmy Terwilliger (@JimmyTrwlgr) January 22, 2025
She's terrifying, doing the Nazi salute over and over like that.— Carolyn Brown (@stitcher25) January 22, 2025
lol and she doesn't mention her heart going out to anyone so she's clearly the reincarnation of Adolf himself— The Artist Formerly Known (@aresteanu) January 21, 2025
The genocidal Germanic gestures had at least one commenter questioning whether ‘Alexandria’ was her real name.
@AOC is clearly signalling her love for Adolph Hitler here. I mean, I think we can call this one now. And is Alexandria even her real first name? Or is it Adolph Ocasio Cortez? A reliable source told me the latter. Is she the granddaughter of Adolph with an Argentinian woman…— Bozz (@BozzTheRedeemed) January 21, 2025
She's in good company... pic.twitter.com/T2TUymdlUA— BigC (@BigCFinancial) January 21, 2025
Thank God we didn't allow these Nazis to get control of the country. pic.twitter.com/DwEwuVe3hJ— Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) January 21, 2025
Well, there you have it. It must be true. We have just as much ‘proof’ as the legacy media has on Musk.
