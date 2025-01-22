Germanic Panic! Video Shows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Making Hitleresque Salute Just Like Elon Musk

Scott Jennings Weighs-In on Woke Cringey Church Service Endured by President Trump...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:54 AM on January 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats went after Elon Musk Monday, claiming that a heartfelt gesture he made during the Inauguration Day festivities was really the Nazi salute. Seeing an opportunity to make a complete fool of herself, Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rushed to also accuse Musk of being a Nazi. Then something she did ‘Nazi’ coming happened - video of her doing the same Hitler-like salute. 

Take a look. (WATCH)

Musk can’t stop laughing!

Posters were shocked at what they were seeing in the video -  Ocasio-Cortez Sieg Heil-ing like it was 1944! That’s all the proof they needed.

Of course, Musk mentioned his heart going out to people when he did his gesture to the crowd. Ocasio-Cortez’s gesture was ‘heart’-less.

The genocidal Germanic gestures had at least one commenter questioning whether ‘Alexandria’ was her real name.

Well, there you have it. It must be true. We have just as much ‘proof’ as the legacy media has on Musk. 

