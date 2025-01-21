Promise Made, Promise Kept: President Trump Grants Full Pardon to Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht

Lectern Lecture: Out with the Scold, in with the True - Woke Bishop...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:00 PM on January 21, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

In another ‘promises made, promises kept’ moment for President Donald Trump, he freed Ross Ulbricht Tuesday night. Ulbricht was the founder of the dark web site, Silk Road, which sold drugs and other illegal items in exchange for bitcoin. He was convicted in February 2015 on charges of drug trafficking, computer hacking and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

He was then sentenced to two life terms in prison, plus 40 years. Trump had promised a commutation, but went further granting Ulbricht a full and unconditional pardon. Trump did this saying he understands what it’s like to face a weaponized government.

Here’s more.

During his presidential campaign last year, President Trump promised to free Ulbricht in exchange for the Libertarian Party’s endorsement. Despite receiving a horrible reception at the party’s convention, he still followed through on his promise. (WATCH)

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie have advocated for President Trump to free Ulbright if elected. Trump freed him on his first full day in office.

