The Lectern Guy Updates CNN's 'Capitol Siege' Story and Makes Their Already Bad...
VIP
NYT: ‘Trump Paints a Grim Picture of America’ at Inauguration Speech
Lefty Organization Has Already Launched a Campaign for an Impeachment Inquiry
David Hogg Assures Us a Democrat Will Be Inaugurated Four Years From Now
Biden Commutes the Sentence of Indigenous Activist Who Killed Two FBI Agents
Trump Asks Peter Doocy to Confirm He's ALREADY Taken More Press Questions Than...
The Talking Points Have Gone Out: Donald Trump's Speech Was 'Dark'
'Bollywood Thirst Traps:' Iowahawk Roasts a Racist for Attacking J.D. Vance’s Family as...
'Never Been Anything Like It!' Trump Signs EOs at Capital One Center and...
President Trump Starts Inauguration Parade by Honoring Bulter, PA Firefighter Corey Comper...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
WINNING: Marco Rubio Confirmed as Secretary of State
President Trump Says He's Going to Free the 'J6 Hostages' Tonight With A...
We Did NAZI That Coming: CNN Beclowns Itself Over Elon Musk's Gesture From...

Capitol Letter: Speculation Grows About Note Biden Left for Trump - We’ve Got the Goods! (Sorta)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump was signing Executive Orders Monday night in the Oval Office before the press. Peter Doocy of Fox News asked Trump if President Joe Biden had left him a note (per tradition) in his desk. Trump pulled out the letter and teased that he would read it out loud, but quickly decided against it. Now, we’re all wondering what the letter from Biden to Trump says.

Advertisement

It’s time to speculate. (READ)

Many posters are aware of stories that Biden wasn’t really in charge his whole presidency, but controlled by First Lady Jill Biden and others. So, it only makes sense Joe would reach out to the only person who could help him - Trump!

Here’s how that letter might look per our posters.

Yes, Jill was the real president!

There’s also a conspiracy theory that Joe and Jill Biden voted for Trump because they can’t stand Kamala Harris. We covered that story here. Could one of these be the real letter?

Recommended

COWARD Liz Cheney Snaps at Trump AFTER Biden Preemptively Pardons Her and WHOO DAWGIE That Was DUMB
Sam J.
Advertisement

Many posters focused on Biden’s love for food. Did he leave Trump something in the White House freezer?

We knew it!

Biden’s obvious cognitive issues were undeniable during his term: forgetfulness, gibberish, and outlandish stories filled with nonsense and lies. Our commenters bet Trump got something like these.

Advertisement

Biden meant every nonsensical word of that from the bottom of his heart.

We’re sure Biden didn’t remember Trump’s love of Diet Coke, but maybe another kind of coke was on his confused mind.

Speaking of Hunter, we’ve heard daddy Biden’s a bit of an artist himself. Maybe he left a personal creation for Trump to put on the fridge.

Advertisement

Of course, it could be the case that Biden doesn’t even know Trump won the White House.

This is probably the likeliest scenario. Biden’s controllers either wrote a letter for him or a White House intern cut and pasted something from Wikipedia and printed it out. Maybe one day Trump will invite Biden back to the Oval Office and share with him what ‘he’ wrote.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FUNNY JOE BIDEN LETTER PARODY PRESIDENT BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

COWARD Liz Cheney Snaps at Trump AFTER Biden Preemptively Pardons Her and WHOO DAWGIE That Was DUMB
Sam J.
'Bollywood Thirst Traps:' Iowahawk Roasts a Racist for Attacking J.D. Vance’s Family as Only He Can
Aaron Walker
The Lectern Guy Updates CNN's 'Capitol Siege' Story and Makes Their Already Bad Week Even Worse
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Lefty Organization Has Already Launched a Campaign for an Impeachment Inquiry
Brett T.
David Hogg Assures Us a Democrat Will Be Inaugurated Four Years From Now
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
COWARD Liz Cheney Snaps at Trump AFTER Biden Preemptively Pardons Her and WHOO DAWGIE That Was DUMB Sam J.
Advertisement