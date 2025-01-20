Capitol Letter: Speculation Grows About Note Biden Left for Trump - We’ve Got the Goods! (Sorta)

President Donald Trump was signing Executive Orders Monday night in the Oval Office before the press. Peter Doocy of Fox News asked Trump if President Joe Biden had left him a note (per tradition) in his desk. Trump pulled out the letter and teased that he would read it out loud, but quickly decided against it. Now, we’re all wondering what the letter from Biden to Trump says.

It’s time to speculate. (READ)

Guesses on what Biden's letter to Trump said. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2025

Many posters are aware of stories that Biden wasn’t really in charge his whole presidency, but controlled by First Lady Jill Biden and others. So, it only makes sense Joe would reach out to the only person who could help him - Trump!

Here’s how that letter might look per our posters.

“She beats me, she does…” — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 21, 2025

"Please save me from this harpy who constantly follows me around." — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) January 21, 2025

‘Let them know. Let them all know, I was drugged and held against my will for 4 long years.’ — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) January 21, 2025

"Help me!" — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) January 21, 2025

Help. Jill is going to put me in a home. — Salacious Crumb (@CrumbsSalacious) January 21, 2025

"I didn't pardon Jill for a reason"😉 — Chris (@wr2020ny) January 21, 2025

Yes, Jill was the real president!

There’s also a conspiracy theory that Joe and Jill Biden voted for Trump because they can’t stand Kamala Harris. We covered that story here. Could one of these be the real letter?

Dear Donald,

Jill and I want you to know we both voted for you!

Godspeed

Back to my Ice cream — George J Zeritis (@GZERITIS) January 21, 2025

take it easy on me and Jill bro

we voted for you — Sunny Jim (@sunnyjim4) January 21, 2025

Many posters focused on Biden’s love for food. Did he leave Trump something in the White House freezer?

I left a pint of chocolate chocolate chip in the freezer for you — Chris 🌼🐧 (@chris_pa28181) January 21, 2025

Pudding time is at 3:30pm. Stick with chocolate. The vanilla knocks you out for days. — Deedo (@Deedo_70) January 21, 2025

Don't eat the applesauce in the fridge, it isn't what you think. — Dan (@drkoz23) January 21, 2025

“I don’t actually like ice cream, everyone seems so glad that I ate it so I just kept doing it” — Vagabond (@ScrutonsHair) January 21, 2025

We knew it!

Biden’s obvious cognitive issues were undeniable during his term: forgetfulness, gibberish, and outlandish stories filled with nonsense and lies. Our commenters bet Trump got something like these.

Dear Donhjfgtr — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) January 21, 2025

It's Biden's grocery list.



The letter to Trump is still in Joe's inside pocket. — Tom 🇺🇲🇮🇪🇨🇿 (@RedneckGoalie30) January 21, 2025

Excerpt from Biden's letter:

"When I was a migrant farm worker, Picking lettuce in Scranton, I had a little dog named Chico. Chico always told me, Canned tomatoes are like school busses. Chico was right, canned tomatoes are like school busses, only they aren't yellow." — RedEyeRobot (@RedEyeRobot7700) January 21, 2025

'Look, for real, you're a bad dude, no joke. Corn-pop was a bad dude. I had hairy legs, so I know about roaches.' — M. Amsterdam (@emmdee22) January 21, 2025

"Feed Corn Pop every night" — Boe Jiden (@1964laura1) January 21, 2025

pic.twitter.com/Pa0DL8wXHU — Adam In LA LA Land (@Adam_InLALALand) January 21, 2025

Dryghhijj hgff njjjjjj fdddgb.



🫶



Bihgfen — Mark (@AronVonBrando) January 21, 2025

Biden meant every nonsensical word of that from the bottom of his heart.

We’re sure Biden didn’t remember Trump’s love of Diet Coke, but maybe another kind of coke was on his confused mind.

"Hunter's stuff is in Churchill's head." — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) January 21, 2025

The coke was Hunter’s. — Pearl Bodine (@ChickenChoker8) January 21, 2025

Hunter wants his stuff back if anybody finds anything. — Lloyd Snauwaert X (@syncrodox1) January 21, 2025

Speaking of Hunter, we’ve heard daddy Biden’s a bit of an artist himself. Maybe he left a personal creation for Trump to put on the fridge.

pic.twitter.com/nnGwJge2lf — Everybody Counts or Nobody Counts (@JamieDraper20) January 21, 2025

Of course, it could be the case that Biden doesn’t even know Trump won the White House.

Dear Kamala, Congratulations on the win. — Danny (@DannyPace) January 21, 2025

Since this is your first time being President, let me give you some advice — Wodun (@Wodun001) January 21, 2025

I'm sure Biden's curious to know, too — Scott Brewer ☦️ (@MagisterScottus) January 21, 2025

Biden probably doesn't even know. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) January 21, 2025

This is probably the likeliest scenario. Biden’s controllers either wrote a letter for him or a White House intern cut and pasted something from Wikipedia and printed it out. Maybe one day Trump will invite Biden back to the Oval Office and share with him what ‘he’ wrote.