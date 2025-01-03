Martial, Martial, Martial! Matt Gaetz Gets Dragged on X for ‘Marshall’ Law Mistake

It’s bad enough that former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz is still smarting after his disturbing OANN TV debut last night, but now he’s being dragged on X for a silly spelling error. Heck, even the Community Notes gang weighed-in on his terrible typo! Poor Gaetz, doesn’t know the difference between ‘Martial’ and ‘Marshall.’

South Korea's president instituted Marshall Law for a day and they're trying to arrest him.



Fauci basically instituted Marshall Law for months. — Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (@FmrRepMattGaetz) January 3, 2025

My bad on the spelling! — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 3, 2025

This guy was recently President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. Attorney General, you’d think he’d know the right word to use. That’s what commenters are saying.

Holy fk bro. Its martial. MARTIAL law. You know? Like Martial Arts? Court Martial?



ffs — Banana News Network (@BananaMediaX) January 3, 2025

Not to be that guy, but isn't it Martial law?

I had to Google it lol — Tony D'carlo (@TonyD713) January 3, 2025

Posters immediately started having fun at Gaetz’s expense.

My cousin Brad the workers comp attorney attended John Marshall law school in Atlanta and graduated in the top 85% of his class, so he knows all about Marshall Law — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 3, 2025

As a well known Marshall of the Untied States (US Marshall for short) I can confirm Cousin Brad is such an expert they consider him a Field Marshall at many HS football games. — Marshall Hogan (@BorntoGrill63) January 3, 2025

Coach, my uncle was a first-degree black belt (highest possible) Marshall Arts instructor — ProperMan (@ProperManPetri) January 3, 2025

*Martial



Marshall law was on "Tombstone". — Bob Richards (@BobRichards57) January 3, 2025

Some even threw in some funny references to Eminem aka Marshall Mathers.

I can’t believe Americans have a law named after Marshall Mathers.



What a nation x — Ian Simpson 🇬🇧 (@LordStonehands) January 3, 2025

It’s not Marshall Law, it’s Eminem pic.twitter.com/vtBKzVKRgL — fiery, but mostly peaceful (@fierybutmostly1) January 3, 2025

No, “Marshall Law” was that TV series Andy Griffith starred in—you know, Joe Biden’s favorite show? — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) January 3, 2025

Yes, memes were flying.

DUDE I LOVE that show, "Marshall Law"! pic.twitter.com/GIPAlHtnAl — That One Guy Who's Always Right (@RLLazzarini) January 3, 2025

At least it's not a sequel...🤣 pic.twitter.com/9IHJAjdljB — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) January 3, 2025

South Korea was almost forever changed. pic.twitter.com/8XkWhdQSPa — country club savage (@ccsavage21) January 3, 2025

Wow, a Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall reference. Wasn’t expecting that deep dive!

Heck, even Marvin the Martian and a popular department store got a mention by meme-makers.

Is Marshall law like a clearance sale? pic.twitter.com/bv9C4Kz7u1 — Croaky Caiman 🐊🇺🇸 (@InstaGator2024) January 3, 2025

Y'all got some of that Marshall's Law? pic.twitter.com/YG44SDDUyd — Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) January 3, 2025

Maybe you’re thinking of the comic? pic.twitter.com/4lpGPPzb7D — Mzungu (@fahdpar23) January 3, 2025

Marshall Law dares anyone to try and institute him. pic.twitter.com/byiuHWCVNA — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) January 3, 2025

Too funny! Matt Gaetz resigned from the House after Trump picked him for his Attorney General. When that fell through, Gaetz ended up on OANN where he now hosts The Matt Gaetz Show five nights a week.