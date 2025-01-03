Jim Gaffigan Trump Supporters
Martial, Martial, Martial! Matt Gaetz Gets Dragged on X for ‘Marshall’ Law Mistake

Warren Squire  |  8:30 PM on January 03, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

It’s bad enough that former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz is still smarting after his disturbing OANN TV debut last night, but now he’s being dragged on X for a silly spelling error. Heck, even the Community Notes gang weighed-in on his terrible typo! Poor Gaetz, doesn’t know the difference between ‘Martial’ and ‘Marshall.’

Here’s the post. (READ)

This guy was recently President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. Attorney General, you’d think he’d know the right word to use. That’s what commenters are saying.

Posters immediately started having fun at Gaetz’s expense.

Gordon K
Some even threw in some funny references to Eminem aka Marshall Mathers.

Yes, memes were flying.

Wow, a Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall reference. Wasn’t expecting that deep dive!

Heck, even Marvin the Martian and a popular department store got a mention by meme-makers.

Too funny! Matt Gaetz resigned from the House after Trump picked him for his Attorney General. When that fell through, Gaetz ended up on OANN where he now hosts The Matt Gaetz Show five nights a week.

Gordon K
