Putting a New Face Forward: Matt Gaetz’s Latest Turn as OANN TV Host Has Many Questioning His Looks

Former Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz has an interesting career trajectory, to say the least. Gaetz resigned from Congress, then was President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. Attorney General, after that fell through he joined OANN (One America News Network) as a TV show host. That’s one strange trip! Well, tonight he made his debut on his new TV gig as host of The Matt Gaetz Show.

Let’s just say reviews were not kind. (WATCH)

Matt Gaetz opens his very first show on OAN: pic.twitter.com/aUbEF1F1HA — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 3, 2025

Many say it’s hard to take Gaetz seriously behind the desk because of how strange he looks.

Why does he look like a Thundercat? — John Eighner (@JohnEighner) January 3, 2025

It has Cat musical vibes pic.twitter.com/CGtqCUTa7y — kristen (@kristenh312) January 3, 2025

Resembles a character from Dr. Seuss's Whoville. — Julie✺ (@millennialergy) January 3, 2025

Is it the Wayne Newton show? Just curious. — Denson☮️🟧💙 (@DeniseSontag) January 3, 2025

His makeup person didn’t do him any favors either.

Fire whoever did his makeup right now. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) January 3, 2025

His makeup looks FAB! pic.twitter.com/8zrrLVkaE7 — Believer in Truth, Justice and Freedom (@LagerthaMuadDib) January 3, 2025

Way tooo much make up Matt. — Clarence Worley (@likeyouclarence) January 3, 2025

Too much concealer! — 🇺🇸 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) January 3, 2025

he looks like he just got embalmed — Punished Faith TV (@PunishedFTV) January 3, 2025

Others believe Gaetz has undergone some recent plastic surgery.

I'm just going to keep my mouth shut, but I have questions about his face. — Melissa (@arizona_melissa) January 3, 2025

What is going on with his grill? Dude stop getting work done to your face bro. Christ — Teflon Don (@whatyournamed) January 3, 2025

Sweet Jesus he needs to layoff the plastic surgery — Vincent venn Diagram (@SojournerTruthe) January 3, 2025

He's gonna give Joan Rivers a run for her money at this before it's over — SFL Commissioner (@sflone) January 3, 2025

Still, others are having a hard time accepting Gaetz’s path that has brought him to this point. It’s a hard thing to wrap one’s mind around, if we’re being honest.

So he ditched Congress for the AG pick, only to end up slinging news on TV? Wack. — Wireman (@The_Wireman) January 3, 2025

Now there's something I never thought of, Matt Gaetz having a show on OAN. — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) January 3, 2025

So weird how bro was a decently popular Congressman who was a Cabinet nominee then ended going into media. I feel like he should’ve stayed in Congress. — Noah Benson (Stellar Memes)🇺🇸 (@StellarianNoah) January 3, 2025

Will someone please explain this?



I mean, why? — Linda Traitz (@LindaTraitz) January 3, 2025

Gaetz show is being marketed by OANN as pro-Trump. He’s in a coveted prime-time slot which airs weeknights. Gaetz had plenty to talk about in his debut, covering the recent terror attack in New Orleans and Republican Mike Johnson’s push to remain Speaker of the House among other topics.