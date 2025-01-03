Putting a New Face Forward: Matt Gaetz’s Latest Turn as OANN TV Host Has Many Questioning His Looks

Allstate CEO Lectures About Accepting People's Differences After Terror Attack
Warren Squire  |  1:47 AM on January 03, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Former Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz has an interesting career trajectory, to say the least. Gaetz resigned from Congress, then was President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. Attorney General, after that fell through he joined OANN (One America News Network) as a TV show host. That’s one strange trip! Well, tonight he made his debut on his new TV gig as host of The Matt Gaetz Show.

Let’s just say reviews were not kind. (WATCH)

Many say it’s hard to take Gaetz seriously behind the desk because of how strange he looks.

His makeup person didn’t do him any favors either.

Others believe Gaetz has undergone some recent plastic surgery.

Still, others are having a hard time accepting Gaetz’s path that has brought him to this point. It’s a hard thing to wrap one’s mind around, if we’re being honest.

Gaetz show is being marketed by OANN as pro-Trump. He’s in a coveted prime-time slot which airs weeknights. Gaetz had plenty to talk about in his debut, covering the recent terror attack in New Orleans and Republican Mike Johnson’s push to remain Speaker of the House among other topics.

