Man Suspected in Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Was Happily Texting Ex-Girlfriends Days Before Incident

Warren Squire  |  2:30 AM on January 03, 2025
AP Photo/Ty ONeil

The U.S. soldier accused of detonating explosives inside a rented Cybertruck outside of  the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, reached out to ex-girlfriends days before the incident. Many posters say it’s just another facet of Matthew Livelsberger’s story that doesn’t add up. His excitement in the texts doesn’t sound like the man authorities believe may have committed an act of terrorism days later.

You can read the texts here. (READ)

Many posters, including Elon Musk, are asking is there any proof that Livelsberger wanted to hurt or kill himself prior to the explosion?

As of now, there appears to be no evidence that he was suicidal or homicidal before the explosion.

Some are wondering if he was insane or possibly a patsy.

Apparently, some are saying there is video recorded inside the vehicle that may offer clues. Musk himself has ruled out autopilot theories since that function requires a person’s eyes to be open and moving in order to work.

The investigation into the explosion is still underway, but so far the evidence that is trickling out doesn’t add up for most observers. The whole thing just gets more and more bizarre. Will there be one or more pieces of new evidence that ties everything together to everyone’s satisfaction? Time will tell.

