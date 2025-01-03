Man Suspected in Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Was Happily Texting Ex-Girlfriends Days Before Incident

The U.S. soldier accused of detonating explosives inside a rented Cybertruck outside of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, reached out to ex-girlfriends days before the incident. Many posters say it’s just another facet of Matthew Livelsberger’s story that doesn’t add up. His excitement in the texts doesn’t sound like the man authorities believe may have committed an act of terrorism days later.

You can read the texts here. (READ)

🚨 JUST IN: The alleged Las Vegas Cybertruck Bomber reach out to ex-girlfriends “excited” about renting a Cybertruck, per the Gazette



“I rented a Tesla Cybertruck. It’s the sh&t. I feel like Batman or halo,” he texted one of his ex-girlfriends on Sunday.



He also sent her photos… pic.twitter.com/nmGGd2Omt0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 3, 2025

Many posters, including Elon Musk, are asking is there any proof that Livelsberger wanted to hurt or kill himself prior to the explosion?

Is there any evidence he was suicidal? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2025

No direct evidence of that I’ve seen anywhere.



The only thing that I’ve seen so far that could potentially make someone suıcıdaI is that his wife left him six days prior due to his infidelity.



He did have a young baby as well.



A bigger question I have is what would’ve made him… pic.twitter.com/n3XSsWCO46 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 3, 2025

As of now, there appears to be no evidence that he was suicidal or homicidal before the explosion.

Some are wondering if he was insane or possibly a patsy.

He was either set up or batsh*t crazy or… — The Disruptor💥 (@IWashington) January 3, 2025

What could’ve possibly triggered him to decide to blow up freaking Trump Tower just a couple days later? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 3, 2025

I’ll tell you what happened. They set him up and then shot him in the back of the head and put him in the car dead so they could say it was a Trump supporting special op operations, white supremacist guy. #FJB #FIsis — susan moss FIGHT!FIGHT!FIGHT!🇺🇸 (@SusanM57343) January 3, 2025

Apparently, some are saying there is video recorded inside the vehicle that may offer clues. Musk himself has ruled out autopilot theories since that function requires a person’s eyes to be open and moving in order to work.

I don’t know what to believe at this point. It’s just all so weird. Guess we’ll have to wait and see what the video from inside the Tesla shows.



Those texts don’t seem like a guy who’s going to end it all.



But it could’ve all been an act. Or even someone else. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 3, 2025

Elon Musk just said that the cyber truck would have to have an attentive driver in the seat, derailing the "car drove itself" narrative. — Highspeed (@TonyHighspeed) January 3, 2025

There’s no way this dude just all of a sudden went from that to offing himself and blowing up the truck he was excited to drive. That just doesn’t happen



Too many coincidences and any is already a red flag but this is just getting worse by the minute — Dust in the wind🇺🇸⬜️ (@FOACAD) January 3, 2025

I'm not in law enforcement, let alone psychological profiling, but this doesn't wash with someone planning to make a violent political statement.



They said his body was burned beyond recognition, but they found a fully intact military ID!?



---> This doesn't wash!!! <--- — CO Nerdy Weirdo (@CO_NerdyWeirdo) January 3, 2025

The investigation into the explosion is still underway, but so far the evidence that is trickling out doesn’t add up for most observers. The whole thing just gets more and more bizarre. Will there be one or more pieces of new evidence that ties everything together to everyone’s satisfaction? Time will tell.