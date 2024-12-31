Campaign’s On-Cam Pain: Kamala NC HQ Volunteers Release Tearful Farewell Video

Border Patrol Union President: Sanctuary City Officials Will Be ‘Dealt With’ if They...
Warren Squire  |  2:00 AM on December 31, 2024
Twitter

A teary-eyed Democrat who worked at Kamala Harris’s North Carolina campaign headquarters has released a farewell video online. The video features Taylor Swift’s London, So Long. The overly-emotional tribute has posters asking questions and making witty observations.

Here’s the vid. (WATCH)

Kamala Harris announced her campaign on July 21, 2024. Election Day was November 5. That’s only 108 days total. We doubt these young women started on Day One. That has commenters asking if this short amount of time warrants all this tears?

Many posters were wondering what filled their time at the HQ? They definitely weren’t swimming in campaign cash. Those donor dollars were blown on Oprah and Beyoncé.

Many were sad the poor pooch in the vid spent the Dog Days of summer at the sad campaign office.

As far as Kamala campaign farewell videos go, this is still our favorite. (WATCH)

We’ve learned that a lot of Kamala’s campaign operations were run by inexperienced Gen Zers. We doubt any lessons are being learned and that Democrats will make the same mistakes in 2028.

