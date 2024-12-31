Campaign’s On-Cam Pain: Kamala NC HQ Volunteers Release Tearful Farewell Video

A teary-eyed Democrat who worked at Kamala Harris’s North Carolina campaign headquarters has released a farewell video online. The video features Taylor Swift’s London, So Long. The overly-emotional tribute has posters asking questions and making witty observations.

Advertisement

Here’s the vid. (WATCH)

Kamala Harris announced her campaign on July 21, 2024. Election Day was November 5. That’s only 108 days total. We doubt these young women started on Day One. That has commenters asking if this short amount of time warrants all this tears?

One of the captions mentioned that the person loved the place for a long time. Kamala Harris campaigned for president for two months!



Isn’t that a short time? — Tim (@Dragonboy155) December 30, 2024

It was a 3 month campaign and she acts like she’s Van Wilder leaving college after 7 long years. — A. J. A. (@PolemicistPunk) December 30, 2024

For so long? It was like 2 months 🤣 probably the longest she's held a job. — Blayk (@Blayk1210) December 30, 2024

Did they really support Kamala all that much? — Martin Melaerts (@MelaertsMa72061) December 30, 2024

Many posters were wondering what filled their time at the HQ? They definitely weren’t swimming in campaign cash. Those donor dollars were blown on Oprah and Beyoncé.

I bet they were busy there though, the logistics of hiring busses of people, setting up travel times and payrolls for all those people is hard to do. Not mention math when you get to tallying in the millions just to make sure celebs got their check on time. — schwift (@schwift) December 31, 2024

That was Kamala HQ? lmao. 1.5 billion and that's what they were working with? Them ladies are cooked. — Shayne Whitaker (@Silent_Bison) December 30, 2024

Had to pay celebs to show up. — pj082323 (@gianna082323) December 30, 2024

Many were sad the poor pooch in the vid spent the Dog Days of summer at the sad campaign office.

I feel bad for the dog pic.twitter.com/InRIqTkbEj — Penelope (@PenelopeArnault) December 30, 2024

They didn't feature the doggie enough. — Trepadacious (@Trepadacio911) December 30, 2024

They only had one dog, they deserved to lose on that alone. Bring in all the dogs. 🦴🥓🥓🍖 — _bled4dayz_ (@_bled4dayz) December 30, 2024

As far as Kamala campaign farewell videos go, this is still our favorite. (WATCH)

UNBURDENED BY WHAT HAS BEEN...🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/57UKP3Ji2w — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) November 10, 2024

Instructional for future wannabe presidents, if you HQ is manned by a bunch of emotional white feminist doodle owners under 30 you will probably lose magnificently — Mike Ward (@wards_66) December 30, 2024

Maybe if they didn't run their campaign like a sorority they would've done better. Unlikely, but maybe 😏 — Ron (@heavycpl250) December 30, 2024

We’ve learned that a lot of Kamala’s campaign operations were run by inexperienced Gen Zers. We doubt any lessons are being learned and that Democrats will make the same mistakes in 2028.