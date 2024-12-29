Trash-Talking Ad: Rogue Transit Poster Depicts MAGA Supporters as Garbage in Washington, D...
Cringe Benefit! Tim and Gwen Walz Post Weird New Year’s Resolution Video About Box Disposal

Warren Squire  |  10:00 PM on December 29, 2024
Twitter

Failed vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz, and his wacky wife, Gwen, have subjected the public to another cringey video. This time the kooky couple want us to know their New Year’s resolution involves throwing away an empty box instead of holding onto it. Yes, really!

Here’s Tim and Gwen. (WATCH)

Like their last crazy video, commenters noticed that Tim was very dismissive and rude towards his wife.

While the couple was doing their quirky box-talk, many posters were focused on something equally weird in the background.

It’s scary thinking about how close this goofball got to being second in line to the presidency.

Thankfully, American voters put these two freaks in a box and shipped them back to Minnesota. We support that box being thrown away so they can never be shipped back anywhere near the White House.

