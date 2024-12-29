Cringe Benefit! Tim and Gwen Walz Post Weird New Year’s Resolution Video About Box Disposal

Failed vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz, and his wacky wife, Gwen, have subjected the public to another cringey video. This time the kooky couple want us to know their New Year’s resolution involves throwing away an empty box instead of holding onto it. Yes, really!

Here’s Tim and Gwen. (WATCH)

Tim Walz is such a nerd. He made a video on throwing away a box as a New Year's resolution. Imagine him being second in line pic.twitter.com/imT9UiI147 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 29, 2024

Like their last crazy video, commenters noticed that Tim was very dismissive and rude towards his wife.

"It's empty, it's empty, Gwen. We see that".



Careful Tim, she may want to "turn the page" on you based upon that look she gave... — E. Stang (@etstang) December 29, 2024

He can’t stand her. — BlahBlahBlah (@LovesDogsandUSA) December 29, 2024

The guys trying to act lovable and relatable when he's a freaking leftist idiot... And something's going on with his wife man she's just weird — Shawndark 63 (@Shawn46732763) December 29, 2024

He constantly sh*ts on his wife. "We see that, Gwen. It's empty" 🤣 — Brandon Cotton (@_Dinsoo) December 29, 2024

While the couple was doing their quirky box-talk, many posters were focused on something equally weird in the background.

The placement of that TV is making me irrationally angry — The Great Hambino (@The_Ham_Porter) December 29, 2024

I know, wtf ? — LitalianoVero ™️ (@LItalianoVero) December 29, 2024

who tf hangs a TV on a bookcase? — Jeff (@OkToma7748) December 29, 2024

It’s scary thinking about how close this goofball got to being second in line to the presidency.

“Nerd” is one thing, complete moron is another. Trump dodged a bullet, America dodged Armageddon. — Sneyob (@BoyensJC) December 29, 2024

Bizarre. We dodged a major mess. — Elle (@L4Logic) December 29, 2024

Working through difficult decisions I see.

Imaging putting him in charge of anything? — James Bouse (@JamesBouse1) December 29, 2024

Him as second in command is a scary thought. — Virus.ca (@DadaDred) December 29, 2024

Even scarier thought … Kamala as first in command and him as second! 😳 — Angie Sizemore (@AngieSizem50089) December 29, 2024

Crisis avoided. Good job America. 🇺🇸 — Wrecking Ball (@capitalistfirst) December 29, 2024

Thankfully, American voters put these two freaks in a box and shipped them back to Minnesota. We support that box being thrown away so they can never be shipped back anywhere near the White House.