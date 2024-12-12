Deck the Walz: Merry Cringemas with Tim and Gwen (WATCH)

Broadcast Views: Trump Names Kari Lake Director of ‘Voice of America’
Warren Squire  |  1:35 AM on December 12, 2024
Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen, appear to have accidentally shared a video with the world meant only for their daughter. It provides a candid peak into their Christmas traditions. The video features the couple with their ‘family tree’ (more on that later) covered with homemade ornaments. But, some parts of the video are more ‘Cringemas’ than Christmas.

See for yourself. (WATCH)

Parts of the video are fine. It reminds us of parents or grandparents who are unfamiliar with technology sharing a video with their kids or grandkids. However, some parts of the video are a little bizarre.

As this poster points out, there’s just something a bit off about the Walz family.

Yes, the Walz clan is a strange bunch. For instance, what’s up with the baby talk? Their daughter is in her twenties.

These posters are wondering what’s going on.

We initially thought Tim was the weirdest member of the family, but then the campaign rolled out Gwen. What a character she turned out to be!

But, many noticed how rudely Tim treated her.

Glad we didn’t get that full carol.

We don’t even know what this exchange is supposed to mean. That’s just Gwen!

That was one of the worst calculations of Kamala’s campaign. Hope you enjoyed this unexpected Walz holiday video. Merry Cringemas!

