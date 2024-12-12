Deck the Walz: Merry Cringemas with Tim and Gwen (WATCH)

Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen, appear to have accidentally shared a video with the world meant only for their daughter. It provides a candid peak into their Christmas traditions. The video features the couple with their ‘family tree’ (more on that later) covered with homemade ornaments. But, some parts of the video are more ‘Cringemas’ than Christmas.

Advertisement

See for yourself. (WATCH)

For some odd reason, Tim Walz decided to post a video meant for his daughter on social media while placing a “toilet paper roll Angel” on the top of their Christmas tree.



Weird. pic.twitter.com/lHbgouNHd3 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 12, 2024

Parts of the video are fine. It reminds us of parents or grandparents who are unfamiliar with technology sharing a video with their kids or grandkids. However, some parts of the video are a little bizarre.

As this poster points out, there’s just something a bit off about the Walz family.

The unbelievable talent of even making a Christmas tree cringe. How do these people make everything they touch, do, and say so cringe and fake? This actually takes effort for most of us. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UtsYcJlghS — Nate Wiggy (@nwiegner) December 12, 2024

They don’t even act like normal parents! What the heck is wrong with these weirdos? — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) December 12, 2024

Yes, the Walz clan is a strange bunch. For instance, what’s up with the baby talk? Their daughter is in her twenties.

These posters are wondering what’s going on.

Why are they talking to her like she’s 3 years old? — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) December 12, 2024

A 3 year-old or a dementia patient. — Honey in Houston (@TexasBelle) December 12, 2024

They’re talking to their grown daughter like she’s a toddler — Noto (@otherdelights) December 12, 2024

We initially thought Tim was the weirdest member of the family, but then the campaign rolled out Gwen. What a character she turned out to be!

But, many noticed how rudely Tim treated her.

Gwen Walz got weird again so Tim cut her off. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mCEcmtaPBM — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 12, 2024

Body language was off the chart every time Gwen would speak, Tim seemed to cut her off.....anyone else sense this? — Echo for an Echo (@schiltz) December 12, 2024

Mrs. Walz is a very strange person. — Ryan L. (@therylems) December 12, 2024

Glad we didn’t get that full carol.

We don’t even know what this exchange is supposed to mean. That’s just Gwen!

“Not on a real tree but on the family tree”. Why on earth would she need to say that? — Dave (@ghostnerd31337) December 12, 2024

The classic projection of the Democratic Party.



This is the single weirdest guy in the whole campaign and his greatest contribution was calling Vance — arguably the most normal guy in all politics — “weird.” — Mark Valorian (@markvalorian) December 12, 2024

That was one of the worst calculations of Kamala’s campaign. Hope you enjoyed this unexpected Walz holiday video. Merry Cringemas!