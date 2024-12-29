Stuck in the Past: It’s Eternal November for Jen Rubin and Other ‘Bugs’ Trapped in Bluesky’s Amber

It been over fifty days since President-Elect Donald Trump destroyed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. But, over on Bluesky it is still Election Day. They just can not accept she lost and refuse to move on. It’s like the movie Groundhog Day, but no one is learning the lessons needed to break out of the eternal loop of denial. That totally explains what’s happening to Washington Post columnist, Jen Rubin, and other critters like her trapped in Bluesky’s amber.

Posters on X have noticed. (READ)

Libs on Blooosky are like bugs frozen in amber.



Every day is November 5, 2024. They’re never going to get over it. pic.twitter.com/lG17iN19uW — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) December 29, 2024

Many posters couldn’t get over Rubin’s use of ‘muscular progressivism’ considering that the movement is mostly powered by soy and estrogen.

Juxtaposing the words "progressivism" and "muscular" is an interesting choice. — Roger Geissler (@RogerGeissler) December 29, 2024

Muscular progressivism sounds like a neurological disorder. — 🇺🇸my friends call me V🇺🇸 (@Vandroid_) December 29, 2024

“Muscular progressivism”



LOL — Save Our Kids (@StopMaskingKids) December 29, 2024

The progressive was so muscular that she ducked media, interviews, debates. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) December 29, 2024

“Muscular progressivism”



I thought she was the “conservative columnist” at the WA Post? 😂 — Dicky Dinero (@DickyDinero95) December 29, 2024

Rubin’s a lot of things, but ‘conservative’ is not one of them. In word and practice, she’s something entirely different, but some commenters still question if it’s all just an act for clicks.

Jen Rubin seemed like a thoughtful columnist until her delusions and derangement became apparent for the world to see. Was she a mentor to Taylor Lorenz by chance? — Ted Oehmke (@Studio28nyc) December 29, 2024

Do you think she actually believes this stuff, or is she just saying the words to keep her people clicking? — NavyDigi (@NavyDigi) December 29, 2024

It’s just “hey let me post some bulls**t to make my team feel good and get likes.” — Alex Miller (@AlexMil92241944) December 29, 2024

LOL



Jen Rubin is the gift that keeps on giving. I’d like to buy stock in her neighborhood pharmacy as we enter into the next 4 years — Antoninus (@AntoninusP_) December 29, 2024

Actually, she’s the ‘grift’ that keeps on giving.

Some have compared users on Bluesky to bugs forever trapped in amber. Others say it’s more like the eternal, repetitious battle in Valhalla from Norse mythology.

They put themselves in their own crystals. They, truly, “did the work.”

Thx, libs! — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) December 29, 2024

Yeah, the Tyler Harper comment calling it Lib Vallhalla was right on the money. They're just going to fight the same battle over and over for eternity. — G_W (@g_winemaker) December 29, 2024

Eternal November. — Nichol Dance (@ReinDeerRules) December 29, 2024

Nov 5th but with a 5% drop in user base each week — Bill Marshal (@aethelamerican) December 29, 2024

If you want to visit a place frozen in time and filled with people who all agree with each other, then Bluesky is the place to be. If you want to debate the present and the future you’ll have better luck on X. They’re way past Election Day there.