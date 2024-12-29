Stuck in the Past: It’s Eternal November for Jen Rubin and Other ‘Bugs’ Trapped in Bluesky’s Amber

Mayor Pete's Curtain Call: Buttigieg's Revisionist Year In Review
Warren Squire  |  2:30 PM on December 29, 2024
Townhall Media

It been over fifty days since President-Elect Donald Trump destroyed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. But, over on Bluesky it is still Election Day. They just can not accept she lost and refuse to move on. It’s like the movie Groundhog Day, but no one is learning the lessons needed to break out of the eternal loop of denial. That totally explains what’s happening to Washington Post columnist, Jen Rubin, and other critters like her trapped in Bluesky’s amber.

Posters on X have noticed. (READ)

Many posters couldn’t get over Rubin’s use of ‘muscular progressivism’ considering that the movement is mostly powered by soy and estrogen.

Rubin’s a lot of things, but ‘conservative’ is not one of them. In word and practice, she’s something entirely different, but some commenters still question if it’s all just an act for clicks.

Actually, she’s the ‘grift’ that keeps on giving.

Some have compared users on Bluesky to bugs forever trapped in amber. Others say it’s more like the eternal, repetitious battle in Valhalla from Norse mythology.

If you want to visit a place frozen in time and filled with people who all agree with each other, then Bluesky is the place to be. If you want to debate the present and the future you’ll have better luck on X. They’re way past Election Day there.

 

