Unscientific American: Magazine Preaches Feminist and Transgender Approach to ‘Climate Change’

Scientific American has many saying the magazine has abandoned actual science for political ideology. Recently, the mag was touting approaching so-called ‘climate change’ from a feminist perspective and throwing around leftist political buzzwords like ‘gender-equality’ and ‘gender-diverse’ (whatever the heck that means).

An actual story in Scientific American: "How Feminism Can Guide Climate Change Action"



"As gender-equality researchers at the U.N., we see growing evidence that women, girls and gender-diverse people are bearing the brunt of climate change. And that raises a question: What if… pic.twitter.com/w5w4d8LVQv — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 26, 2024

Many posters wonder if the magazine’s writers really believe the nonsense they’re spewing in the name of science.

We can all agree that these people are grifters and don't actually believe this nonsense, right?



Because if they're actually this stupid, that's a whole other discussion. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) December 26, 2024

I actually think they do believe it, unfortunately — reaction.gif 🇺🇸 (@TheReactionGif) December 27, 2024

They are this stupid. Very , very stupid. The stupid that gets entire civilizations destroyed stupid. — OldBull@Dontbeapig (@OldBull58322044) December 26, 2024

Others wonder how ‘climate change’ manages to avoid men who know they’re men, but strikes out at women and men who pretend to be women. That doesn’t sound scientific at all.

So men, contrary to all species on earth, are not impacted by the climate "crisis". — Martin Ouellet (@ouellet1969) December 26, 2024

Setting aside the utter malarky of "climate change", its amazing to me so called scientists claim weather affects a woman standing next to me more than me. And how does rain distinguish between myself and the transexual on hollywood blvd.? — Tony in LA (@sincopae) December 26, 2024

His makeup will run. — Bertie the Bunyip (@RockyRhodes18) December 26, 2024

I like this because every time they do something like this it is another nail in the coffin of the climate change religion. — Blargeaux (@blargeauxite) December 26, 2024

Assigning decision-making abilities to weather or climate sounds more spiritual or magic-based than scientific.

What a slow, sad, downward spiral of a great magazine



Scientific American ….. meh 🫤 — Bob Emory (@BobEmory2585371) December 26, 2024

That rag should be renamed Unscientific “American” — Tom Becker (@TomBeck17619034) December 27, 2024

This confirms my previous suspicion that canning the chief editor would not be enough: https://t.co/9RZjAydmzs — Sal21 (@Sal214u) December 26, 2024

Scientific American magazine’s editor-in-chief resigned in mid-November. She lashed out at Trump voters. Some thought this would result in the magazine embracing science again and forsaking transgender magic and leftist political preaching. That obviously didn’t happen.