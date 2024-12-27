No Lies: Sharyl Attkisson Refuses to Censor the Truth for NewsGuard’s ‘Fact-Checker’
Amazon's 'Wonderful Life' Edit Cuts Out Emotional Heart of Film We Need Now...
Four AP Journos Vote for Olympic Boxer Imane Khelifas as Female Athlete of...

Unscientific American: Magazine Preaches Feminist and Transgender Approach to ‘Climate Change’

Warren Squire  |  2:30 AM on December 27, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Scientific American has many saying the magazine has abandoned actual science for political ideology. Recently, the mag was touting approaching so-called ‘climate change’ from a feminist perspective and throwing around leftist political buzzwords like ‘gender-equality’ and ‘gender-diverse’ (whatever the heck that means).

Take a look. (READ)

Many posters wonder if the magazine’s writers really believe the nonsense they’re spewing in the name of science.

Others wonder how ‘climate change’ manages to avoid men who know they’re men, but strikes out at women and men who pretend to be women. That doesn’t sound scientific at all.

Assigning decision-making abilities to weather or climate sounds more spiritual or magic-based than scientific.

Scientific American magazine’s editor-in-chief resigned in mid-November. She lashed out at Trump voters. Some thought this would result in the magazine embracing science again and forsaking transgender magic and leftist political preaching. That obviously didn’t happen.

