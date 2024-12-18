Electric Switch: Biden’s EPA Allows California to Ban New Gas Car Sales by 2035

President Joe Biden is trying to mandate electric car usage in California on his last few days in office. To that end, the EPA has granted California permission to ban the sale of brand new gas engine car sales by the year 2035, but many are wondering if this green-energy shift will stick.

Advertisement

Here’s more (READ)

BREAKING: EPA grants California permission to ban new gas car sales by 2035https://t.co/v14AwbXZdm — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 18, 2024

Many are saying the mandate is not doable, because California does not have the electrical grid or power production capacity needed to accommodate such a drastic change. Not to mention, many don’t want to make the switch.

Gas cars are on their way out, but let's see how California handles the infrastructure and cost for electric vehicles. Interesting move, but challenges ahead! — Robinson Guerra (@RobGuerra90) December 18, 2024

Anyone here ever run out of gas in the middle of nowhere?



Think electric. What would you do with an electric car out of power in the middle of nowhere. — Mark Willcoxon (@MarkWillcoxon) December 18, 2024

Range anxiety is the fear of running out of charge while driving an electric vehicle (EV) and getting stranded. It's a major barrier to EV adoption, and is often the second most important reason people don't buy an EV, after upfront cost. — Zigyy (@zzygyy1) December 18, 2024

Many are wondering how California is going to charge so many vehicles without building new power plants, such as nuclear and coal.

California doesn't have enough power to keep the lights on much less charge another 30 million cars. — Mully (@DozerDude66) December 18, 2024

Banning gas vehicles and going strictly electric will kill their electrical supply. They would have to resort to either nuclear or worse yet, coal for electricity. Solar nor wind would keep up. — Dic Riculous (@DicRiculous) December 18, 2024

Let them do it. It will be a good practice run and a show for the rest of the country — 𝕏NN (@xnewsnetwork) December 18, 2024

Some want the mandate to stay in place, because they believe California will fail and be a cautionary tale for the rest of the nation.

Others say the ban will not stand up to constitutional scrutiny.

This will be overturned by the Supreme Court. Anyone want to see a California electric bill recently? It’s absolutely horrible and expensive. California does not have anything close for grid support as we get constant rolling blackouts in the Summertime 🗑️ — Steve Johnson (@SJohn_1974) December 18, 2024

Lol! EPA doesn't have the authority to do that, expect reversal on January 20th. — Country Girl (@3DogFriends) December 18, 2024

"However, the waivers could soon be revoked by President-elect Donald Trump..."



Womp womp 🤣 — MrsRanchoFiesta 🇺🇸🎗🇮🇱 (@MrsRanchoFiesta) December 18, 2024

Many see this as a purely symbolic gesture on Biden‘s part since President-Elect Donald Trump will most likely revoke the ban offer when he takes office in late January.