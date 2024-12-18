Continuing Resolution Will Imprison You For Making Intimate Forgeries Using AI
Warren Squire  |  8:30 PM on December 18, 2024
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

President Joe Biden is trying to mandate electric car usage in California on his last few days in office. To that end, the EPA has granted California permission to ban the sale of brand new gas engine car sales by the year 2035, but many are wondering if this green-energy shift will stick.

Here’s more (READ)

Many are saying the mandate is not doable, because California does not have the electrical  grid or power production capacity needed to accommodate such a drastic change. Not to mention, many don’t want to make the switch.

Many are wondering how California is going to charge so many vehicles without building new power plants, such as nuclear and coal.

Some want the mandate to stay in place, because they believe California will fail and be a cautionary tale for the rest of the nation.

Others say the ban will not stand up to constitutional scrutiny.

Many see this as a purely symbolic gesture on Biden‘s part since President-Elect Donald Trump will most likely revoke the ban offer when he takes office in late January.

