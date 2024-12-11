Republican Nancy Mace Allegedly Assaulted at Capitol by ‘Pro-Trans’ Man

Capitol police arrested a man Tuesday evening for allegedly assaulting Republican Representative Nancy Mace. She’s says he was a ‘pro-trans’ man. She describes her injuries as minor.

Capitol Police has arrested 33-year-old James McIntyre of Illinois after the alleged assault of Rep. @NancyMace on Tuesday.



McIntyre is facing a charge for Assaulting a Government Official according to Capitol Police.



The incident happened shortly before 6 pm in Rayburn. https://t.co/UqvCViMXK9 — Beatrice Peterson (@MissBeaE on all platforms) (@MissBeaE) December 11, 2024

I was physically accosted at the Capitol tonight by a pro-tr*ns man. One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it’ll heal just fine.



The Capitol police arrested the guy.



Your tr*ns violence and threats on my life will only make me double down. FAFO. #HoldTheLine — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) December 11, 2024

Mace is known for her pro-woman stance. She’s fighting to keep biological men who pretend to be women from invading women’s restrooms and other female-only spaces.

So, the ideology of her alleged attacker is not surprising

Some are warning that trans-related attacks will only increase as society rejects the toxic ideology.

Recently, transactivists have targeted women’s restrooms near Mace’s office on Capitol Hill. We covered that incident here. Mace spearheaded the effort to keep biological men, no matter how they identify, out of women’s restrooms at the Capitol. Those rules were enacted in November.