Republican Nancy Mace Allegedly Assaulted at Capitol by ‘Pro-Trans’ Man

Warren Squire  |  3:05 AM on December 11, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Capitol police arrested a man Tuesday evening for allegedly assaulting Republican Representative Nancy Mace. She’s says he was a ‘pro-trans’ man. She describes her injuries as minor.

More here.

Several posters were quick to wish her a speedy recovery.

Here’s a sampling.

Mace is known for her pro-woman stance. She’s fighting to keep biological men who pretend to be women from invading women’s restrooms and other female-only spaces.

So, the ideology of her alleged attacker is not surprising

Some are warning that trans-related attacks will only increase as society rejects the toxic ideology.

Recently, transactivists have targeted women’s restrooms near Mace’s office on Capitol Hill. We covered that incident here. Mace spearheaded the effort to keep biological men, no matter how they identify, out of women’s restrooms at the Capitol. Those rules were enacted in November.

Tags: ATTACK CAPITOL CAPITOL POLICE HATE CRIME NANCY MACE TRANS

