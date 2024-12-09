Hot Take: Gender Diversity Has Been Part of the Catholic Church Since the...
New Road Rules: There’s No Steering Clear of Elon Musk’s Driverless Future

Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on December 09, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

‘Keep your hands on the wheel!’ Most of us have heard that shouted while driving our cars. Soon, the majority of us will be driving without using a steering wheel. Heck, there may not even be a steering wheel! Elon Musk foresees a driverless future for all us.

He recently gave us a glimpse. (WATCH)

There’s no fully-automated cars for purchase, but it could soon be the norm for everyone on the road. That has many drivers worried about what this driverless inevitably means for their jobs.

The wheels of progress will keep moving, even if drivers are not in the driving seat.

With the new technological reality hurtling towards us, many wonder who will be responsible if there’s an accident with one of these cars, and if it’s worth the risk.

It looks like innovation could virtually end most car-related fatalities.

A poster hopes the coming driverless Tesla vehicles are better than the current self-driving ones. He says they’re frustrating, but has a humorous observation.

Imagine a car-vacuum hybrid that cleans the road while you drive. No, let’s stop there. We don’t want to give Musk any more ideas.

