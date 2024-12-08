Tales From the Creep: Carville Says Tucker Carlson’s Bow Tie Reigns Supreme Over Trump Cabinet Picks

No one could blame you if you thought there was A Tales From the Crypt revival sweeping across television. Why? Because former Democrat Party strategist James Carville is everywhere! Well, Carville made his 237th cable news show appearance recently. He was talking about Trump‘s cabinet picks and the mastermind behind them all - Tucker Carlson!

Let’s listen before Carville jumps to another show. (WATCH)

Carville: Steve Bannon is not driving this. It’s one person- Tucker Carlson is driving Trump‘s wild cabinet pics pic.twitter.com/J8EtsIHuRw — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) December 8, 2024

Tucker Carlson may have Trump’s ear, but it seems unlikely he’s the ‘mastermind’ making every pick for his cabinet.

I can't stand Tucker Carlson but I don't think this is entirely true. Trump hates to be upstaged. There's no way he's going to allow one person to make all his cabinet picks. And Carville is the Crypt Keeper that needs to go away. It's not 1996 anymore — KathieMom11 (@Kathiemom11) December 8, 2024

Even if this were true, does he think it is going to lessen the support for Trump's picks?😂 — JLConrad (@conrad112372) December 8, 2024

For the most part, MAGA Trump supporters have been fine with the cabinet choices. There have been a few missteps. That Covid Sheriff from Florida comes to mind.

One poster says he has a hotline to our bow-tied ‘mastermind.’

Does Tucker know this? — Chris Goedeke (@chr88814) December 8, 2024

I'll make sure to let Tucker know this — Josh Peterson (@jdpeterson) December 8, 2024

Trump voters seem pretty thrilled with Kash Patel’s FBI nod. Thanks Tucker! But, there’s more important things on posters’ minds.

The Kash Patel pick tells me that he was an effective investigator durring trumps first presidency who uncovered the Steele dossier and gained President Trumps trust. It also tells .e that this Eustace Bass (from Courage the cowardly dog) impersonator is a bit of a moron. — tec54 (@tec5481) December 8, 2024

James Carville lookin like Eustace from Courage the Cowardly Dog pic.twitter.com/l0N9B9lqFU — Nicky “Badonka” Pads (@Sir_Goofbag) July 10, 2024

I will be unable to see him as Eustice now 😂 — leslie (@leslie59904273) December 8, 2024

See, these are the discussions that really matter on X. Let the Eustace Bagge versus Crypt Keeper debate begin!

Why they always invite the same people, don't they know they have no credibility? — HoldTheMediaAccountable (@Htma1983) December 8, 2024

Why do they keep inviting the same people back? It fulfills the guest’s narcissistic needs and the money’s not bad. Meanwhile, James Carville’s phone is ringing.