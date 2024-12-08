Tales From the Creep: Carville Says Tucker Carlson’s Bow Tie Reigns Supreme Over Trump Cabinet Picks

VIP
Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on December 08, 2024
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

No one could blame you if you thought there was A Tales From the Crypt revival sweeping across television. Why? Because former Democrat Party strategist James Carville is everywhere! Well, Carville made his 237th cable news show appearance recently. He was talking about Trump‘s cabinet picks and the mastermind behind them all - Tucker Carlson!

Let’s listen before Carville jumps to another show. (WATCH)

Tucker Carlson may have Trump’s ear, but it seems unlikely he’s the ‘mastermind’ making every pick for his cabinet.

For the most part, MAGA Trump supporters have been fine with the cabinet choices. There have been a few missteps. That Covid Sheriff from Florida comes to mind.

One poster says he has a hotline to our bow-tied ‘mastermind.’

Trump voters seem pretty thrilled with Kash Patel’s FBI nod. Thanks Tucker! But, there’s more important things on posters’ minds.

See, these are the discussions that really matter on X. Let the Eustace Bagge versus Crypt Keeper debate begin!

Why do they keep inviting the same people back? It fulfills the guest’s narcissistic needs and the money’s not bad. Meanwhile, James Carville’s phone is ringing.

