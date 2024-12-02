Leaked Sneak Peek: 'New' Jaguar Copycat Car Is a Woke Joke

Hypocritical Harpies at 'The View' React to Hunter Biden's Pardon EXACTLY How You'd...
Warren Squire  |  2:46 PM on December 02, 2024
Meme

It hasn’t been two weeks since Jaguar shocked an unsuspecting public with one of the most confusing, embarrassing, and woke car ads the world had ever seen. Also shocking, the commercial didn’t feature a car anywhere in it. But, we were assuredly told that Jaguar’s new motto was 'Copy Nothing.'

The leaked pics of Jaguar’s so-called new direction show otherwise.

We’ll get to the comments in a second. 

First, we must revisit the ad that promised much, but didn’t deliver. (WATCH)

Copy nothing! Ok, except this car from Chrysler.

Copy nothing! Well, a little Rolls-Royce in the mix wouldn’t hurt.

Copy nothing! Ok, this is getting ridiculous!

Copy nothing! Now, this is too funny!

Will Jaguar wish they could erase their boneheaded ‘new’ direction and go back to the drawing board?

Former fans of the luxury brand think it’s too little, too late.

Jaguar was already teetering on the edge of irrelevance. Sales have been disastrous. This woke remaking of the brand appears to be what could finally end the company for good.

