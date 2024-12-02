Leaked Sneak Peek: 'New' Jaguar Copycat Car Is a Woke Joke

It hasn’t been two weeks since Jaguar shocked an unsuspecting public with one of the most confusing, embarrassing, and woke car ads the world had ever seen. Also shocking, the commercial didn’t feature a car anywhere in it. But, we were assuredly told that Jaguar’s new motto was 'Copy Nothing.'
The leaked pics of Jaguar’s so-called new direction show otherwise.
It’s leaked! Say hello to the beginning of Jaguars’s all-new “copy nothing” era! What do you think? >> https://t.co/aitnFlpkbd pic.twitter.com/PAoqGRSKnB— Auto Express (@AutoExpress) December 2, 2024
We’ll get to the comments in a second.
First, we must revisit the ad that promised much, but didn’t deliver. (WATCH)
Copy nothing. #Jaguar pic.twitter.com/BfVhc3l09B— Jaguar (@Jaguar) November 19, 2024
Copy nothing! Ok, except this car from Chrysler.
So it's a Chrysler Crossfire? pic.twitter.com/6IlGynlMxD— Cranky Hank, Disser of Politicians (@CrankyHankJ) December 2, 2024
It looks like those blocky things Chrysler put out years ago.— Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) December 2, 2024
Copy nothing! Well, a little Rolls-Royce in the mix wouldn’t hurt.
Copy nothing indeed... pic.twitter.com/zTD8o9qpVs— Jonny Bell (@Jonnywsbell) December 2, 2024
Copy nothing but Rolls-Royce pic.twitter.com/20GtLFYpre— theclattr (@theclattr) December 2, 2024
Copy nothing! Ok, this is getting ridiculous!
Oh dear pic.twitter.com/uyN4rEjveo— Marco (@marcoacarini) December 2, 2024
Copy nothing! Now, this is too funny!
I think you copied the pink eraser. pic.twitter.com/3Jquk5Qlxk— Ragnar Lifthrasir (@Ragnarly) December 2, 2024
Will Jaguar wish they could erase their boneheaded ‘new’ direction and go back to the drawing board?
Former fans of the luxury brand think it’s too little, too late.
This is really embarrassing. It’s all over for Jaguar. Goes woke, alienates its existing customer base, removes any reference to its legacy, and expects buyers to go with a car that’s ugly and looks like a 90’s Chrysler. The CEO should be sacked along with the board for allowing…— Politiverse (@politiverse_au) December 2, 2024
The brand was already dying.— Martin Mezei (@TheMartinMezei) December 2, 2024
This is their last-ditch effort.
The risk they're taking makes 0 sense though...
I would have gone with a retro-futuristic elegant re-brand. Not an LGBTQ one.
What a tragic end to a once esteemed car brand.— Séamus Mateus (@seamusmateus) December 2, 2024
Jaguar was already teetering on the edge of irrelevance. Sales have been disastrous. This woke remaking of the brand appears to be what could finally end the company for good.
