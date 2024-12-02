I Beg Your Pardon? KJP Claims Biden Decided Hunter’s Fate Over the Weekend and No One’s Buying It

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is lashing out at others and calling them liars. Yes, it’s hilarious that President Joe Biden’s lying mouthpiece even has the audacity to call others what she so clearly is. It happened today when someone with the National Review cited reporting from NBC News that Biden had been considering a pardon for Hunter Biden since the summer.

Here’s the exchange.

That is false. As the President said last night, he made the decision this weekend. https://t.co/CMifyPeKaC — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) December 2, 2024

This is you admitting it did happen. Without even flinching. Every time you say something, the opposite is quite often true. It will be in this case.

KJP has now convinced us Biden was indeed discussing Hunter’s pardon back in June.

What can you expect when you get paid to lie for living?

Just stop lying for once in your f###### life. You're not even good at it despite all the practice.

No one believes you

Do you possess the mental capacity to understand that not a single living person believes you right now?

NOBODY with a functional brain believes a word out of your mouth after the last four years, pumpkin. Now shaddup

1. No one believes anything you say.

2. Your tweet doesn't negate the first tweet.

3. Biden was always going to pardon Hunter. EVERYONE knew it.

KJP lied numerous times that her boss was not EVER going to pardon his son.

Here’s a few excerpts. (WATCH)

You also said it was false that he was ever going to pardon Hunter… — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) December 2, 2024

KJP, can you blame people for celebrating your coming exit from the White House?

I'm so glad Americans voted you, your corrupt boss, his loser family, and that moron, Harris, out.

I can't wait until your disgraceful lying behind leaves the People's House for the last time.



Can not come soon enough.



You absolutely shameless demon.

KJP maintains that President Biden’s decision to pardon Hunter was made this weekend, not months ago. No rational observer believes that. The pardon and its vast scope is not something that would be easily hashed out in a weekend. This appears to be something that was planned out way in advance, not a breezy couple of days. We’ll learn more of the truth as officials spill the details over the coming weeks and months.