I Beg Your Pardon? KJP Claims Biden Decided Hunter’s Fate Over the Weekend and No One’s Buying It

Warren Squire  |  9:00 PM on December 02, 2024

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is lashing out at others and calling them liars. Yes, it’s hilarious that President Joe Biden’s lying mouthpiece even has the audacity to call others what she so clearly is. It happened today when someone with the National Review cited reporting from NBC News that Biden had been considering a pardon for Hunter Biden since the summer.

Here’s the exchange.

KJP has now convinced us Biden was indeed discussing Hunter’s pardon back in June.

What can you expect when you get paid to lie for living?

KJP lied numerous times that her boss was not EVER going to pardon his son.

Here’s a few excerpts. (WATCH)

KJP, can you blame people for celebrating your coming exit from the White House?

KJP maintains that President Biden’s decision to pardon Hunter was made this weekend, not months ago. No rational observer believes that. The pardon and its vast scope is not something that would be easily hashed out in a weekend. This appears to be something that was planned out way in advance, not a breezy couple of days. We’ll learn more of the truth as officials spill the details over the coming weeks and months.

