Room for More: White House Press Briefings to Include Independent Journalists and Influencers?

Warren Squire  |  11:55 PM on November 25, 2024
Townhall Media

White House press briefings could soon be a lot more informative, truthful and entertaining. Donald Trump, Jr. says his father is warming to the idea of opening up the White House press room to independent journalists and influencers.

Press on. (WATCH)

Opening up the White House press briefings to those outside the traditional corporate legacy media would be a seismic shift. No longer would briefings be dominated by ‘news' outlets which have lied to the American public.

The dying legacy media with its ever-dwindling audiences and established history of serving the interests of the Democrat Party could soon be rubbing shoulders with self-made X and YouTube journalists and influencers whose audiences are not only larger, but expanding.

If getting information out to the public is the point of White House press briefings then evolution is the only choice. The White House must go where Americans are getting their news.

Some say legacy media should be banned outright.

That’s a bit extreme.

There’s a space that would be perfect for them. How about the last row?

We like that last idea.

Just find a bigger room to accommodate everyone. Technology has even made it possible to expand the briefings outside a confined physical space. Who says a journalist must be present to ask a question? Trump has an opportunity to do something really expansive and beneficial to the country. We need to let him know we’re on board.

