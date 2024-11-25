Room for More: White House Press Briefings to Include Independent Journalists and Influencers?

White House press briefings could soon be a lot more informative, truthful and entertaining. Donald Trump, Jr. says his father is warming to the idea of opening up the White House press room to independent journalists and influencers.

Advertisement

Press on. (WATCH)

BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr. says his dad, Donald Trump, is thinking about kicking mainstream media out of the White House press room.



"We had the conversation about opening up the press room to a lot of these independent journalists."pic.twitter.com/ZzyvwZKjHu — Freedom 🇺🇸🦅 (@PU28453638) November 26, 2024

Opening up the White House press briefings to those outside the traditional corporate legacy media would be a seismic shift. No longer would briefings be dominated by ‘news' outlets which have lied to the American public.

Wayyyyy better



Truth Journalists are the real media



Not fake news — Cem (@CEM4444offical) November 26, 2024

Mainstream has played their hand. Let’s see what independent journalists can do. — 🇺🇸webbdv🇺🇸 (@dena928588) November 26, 2024

Legacy media meltdown would be epic! Hahaha — PatriotRose17 (@PatriotRose17) November 26, 2024

Legacy media is dead anyway. Why bother with them anyway? — CMC55 (@cherylmcg53) November 26, 2024

The dying legacy media with its ever-dwindling audiences and established history of serving the interests of the Democrat Party could soon be rubbing shoulders with self-made X and YouTube journalists and influencers whose audiences are not only larger, but expanding.

America don’t want fake news reporting from the White House we want X social media independent journalists reporting the news for America at least we would get the truth — Buddy Coleman (@buddycoleman568) November 26, 2024

Definitely more podcasters — CathieZimmerer (@CatZimmerer) November 26, 2024

In all honesty, Rogan should have a representative in the WH. He has more viewership than anyone. And he has more viewership than a lot of the MSM companies do, combined — Andrew Beebe (@yourgrandmasx) November 26, 2024

There has to be X influencers in there because that’s where most people are getting their information from. — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) November 26, 2024

If getting information out to the public is the point of White House press briefings then evolution is the only choice. The White House must go where Americans are getting their news.

Some say legacy media should be banned outright.

Yes! Do not let MSNBC or CNN in the room! — Nick (@NickUSA01) November 26, 2024

I would ban them or put them outside of the main room with a monitor and microphone to share - fck those criminals — Tony Gold (@TonyGol22969618) November 26, 2024

That’s a bit extreme.

There’s a space that would be perfect for them. How about the last row?

This would be great. Even putting the MSM in the back of the briefing room would send a message — Buzz Ariglio (@BAriglio) November 26, 2024

Love the idea...relagate mainstream to back row. — David Daudistel (@daudistel_david) November 26, 2024

Advertisement

Move ABC, CBS, CNN, etc. back a few rows. Hell, I would put The Babylon Bee in front of those liars. — CabRocks (@Pingsdad) November 26, 2024

I would like to see that, but still think a couple of msm should have access. Nobody has to call on them for questions though. Seat them in the far back corners as well. — Heather Britton (@cabosaysmeow) November 26, 2024

how about just using a larger place to have it. Let 'em all in. — Ed (@NotMyDogAcct) November 26, 2024

We like that last idea.

Just find a bigger room to accommodate everyone. Technology has even made it possible to expand the briefings outside a confined physical space. Who says a journalist must be present to ask a question? Trump has an opportunity to do something really expansive and beneficial to the country. We need to let him know we’re on board.