You've Been Trump'd! Newsweek Becomes Punchline By Fact Checking Future-Predicting Prank Painting

Did an 18th-century painting predict Trump sharing McDonald's food with Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and others on a plane? This sounds like a job for journalism! Not to spoil anything, journalism's job is not to alert the public that clearly fake images are indeed fake. However, Newsweek thinks it is. This is at least the second time 'journos' there have embarrassingly warned the public of the dangers of a clearly AI generated image. The painting is a joke, but now Newsweek is the punchline.

This 1721 painting by Deitz Nuützen predicted the Trump-Elon-RFK McDonalds dinner pic.twitter.com/CM9xDNmaKG — bone (@boneGPT) November 18, 2024

To the non-journalistic eye that's a fake image. But, Newsweek said, 'No so fast! This involves Trump! We must warn the public!' What proceeds is a floundering 'news' outlet falling for a twist on the popular Deez Nuts meme.

In journalism, there's a principle called 'news judgment.' This guides journalists to only cover stories that are in the public interest. It's safe to say that Newsweek lacks this guiding principle.

In the past, a photoshopped or AI image such as this painting would have been ignored by our vigilant press. But, with 'news' outlets hyper-focused on anything that could benefit Trump or cast him in a favorable light, all pretense of journalistic restraint or integrity is tossed away. It's going to be a long four years for Newsweek, assuming they still exist at the end of Trump's term.