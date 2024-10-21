Donald Trump a Pittsburgh Steeler? Newsweek Afraid to Blow Whistle on Obvious AI Image

SHOTS FIRED: Trump Takes Aim at Liz Cheney, Warns Michigan Arab Americans She's...
Warren Squire  |  6:40 PM on October 21, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok-generated image)

Newsweek is being a Monday morning quarterback and questioning the authenticity of an NFL-related image President Donald Trump posted to his Truth Social account. It's a pic of a very muscular Trump as a Pittsburgh Steeler. He's wearing number 47, of course. The prankish pic is obviously AI-generated. But not so fast, 'journalists' are using a timeout and calling a huddle before weighing in on this baffling (for them) ball pic. See, it's only 'likely' AI, not clearly obvious AI.

Strap on your favorite NFL helmet for this one.

It's obvious Newsweek's 'journos' did not put on their helmets and have all suffered traumatic head injuries on the field of 'journalistic' inquiry. Why would one say that?

Brace yourselves, here's the 'likely' AI image of Pittsburgh Steeler Donald Trump.

Man, we hope Trump has a license for those guns!

Of course, if 'journalists' are hesitant to call out something this fantastically fake, imagine how excited they would be to learn their own candidiate has possibly been wearing an NFL helmet and uniform all this time.

Don't forget the kneepads, Kamala.

You can be sure 'journos' would be there with their Team Kamala pom-poms.

Still, investigating all 'likely' AI images could keep Kamala's Newsweek surrogates busy for days. Did Trump just trade in Quarter Pounders for quarterbacking?

Newsweek, we need you!

Some famous athletes have mastered playing in two professional sports leagues. We've famously got Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders. Could President Donald Trump join their storied ranks?

