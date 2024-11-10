'Can You Send Security Up? I Have a Boy Who Has a Trump...
Salty Dems Couldn't Rock the Vote So They're Rocking the Boat with a Four-Year Cruise

Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on November 10, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Defeated Democrats who feel lost at sea after Trump's recent election win now have a chance to really get lost at sea. A cruise line is offering a four-year trip around the globe to avoid Trump's term in office. Trump voters are celebrating that demented Dems could soon be waving goodbye to America while making waves to far away lands.

Check out the salty details here.

So, this is not for middle class Democrats. But, it could spare us four years of mega-rich and celebrity Dems.

Mega-rich Dems won't even notice the price tag.

Many are wondering how loony leftists are going to deal with their various mental health issues or unusual relationship arrangements while cruising the Seven Seas.

We're sure all rooms will have a corner chair to accomodate White Dudes for Harris members. The 'Lib Boat' promises something for everyone. Set a course for adventure!

The 'Lib Boat' is exciting and new. Come aboard Dems, they're expecting you.

The Villa Vie Odyssey's "Skip Forward" package lasts for four years with a return date just in time for the 2028 elections. The cruise line also offers what it's calling a "Mid-Term Selection" package which comes back in two years.

