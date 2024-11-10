Salty Dems Couldn't Rock the Vote So They're Rocking the Boat with a Four-Year Cruise

Defeated Democrats who feel lost at sea after Trump's recent election win now have a chance to really get lost at sea. A cruise line is offering a four-year trip around the globe to avoid Trump's term in office. Trump voters are celebrating that demented Dems could soon be waving goodbye to America while making waves to far away lands.

Advertisement

Check out the salty details here.

Business Insider: Americans opposed to living under Trump offered chance to sail away on a four-year cruise.



The cruise would span Trump’s term, visiting 140 countries across all seven continents.



A single cabin for four years costs $255,999, while a double costs $319,998.



The… pic.twitter.com/HtPOwpxMDq — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 10, 2024

So, this is not for middle class Democrats. But, it could spare us four years of mega-rich and celebrity Dems.

That makes sense. One of the only demographics Kamala gained in was the rich. They went +8 for her over +5 for Biden. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 10, 2024

So, the millionaires who told us to vote for the 'Middle Class' candidate are the only ones who'd be able to afford that.



Checks completely out and on-par with their hypocrisy. — Matt (@mattunc2003) November 10, 2024

Because Kamala's core supporters are the mega rich. — Steve S (@DangrMous) November 10, 2024

Mega-rich Dems won't even notice the price tag.

Not bad. A four year cruise for the price of a dozen eggs. — Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) November 10, 2024

Many are wondering how loony leftists are going to deal with their various mental health issues or unusual relationship arrangements while cruising the Seven Seas.

Is there going to be a psychologist on board? — King of Magadonia (@Marlarkey_Joe) November 10, 2024

How are lefties gonna survive if they can’t afford to bring their therapist with them or if they’re a couple their wife’s boyfriend — vbmoneyspender (@vbmoneyspender) November 10, 2024

We're sure all rooms will have a corner chair to accomodate White Dudes for Harris members. The 'Lib Boat' promises something for everyone. Set a course for adventure!

The Lib Boat... — Christopher Browne (@ChrisBrowneCFA) November 10, 2024

But they can’t come back until Election day 2028🤣 — America the Great!🇺🇸 (@GOP2A4LIFE) November 10, 2024

The 'Lib Boat' is exciting and new. Come aboard Dems, they're expecting you.

The Villa Vie Odyssey's "Skip Forward" package lasts for four years with a return date just in time for the 2028 elections. The cruise line also offers what it's calling a "Mid-Term Selection" package which comes back in two years.