Mark Hamill Shows the Very Masculine Version of the ‘Secret Vote’ Ad
Dairy State Dispatch: Another Update Shows Things Are Looking Good in Wisconsin (but...
'People Can Change Their Minds': Watch AZ Democrat Explain Why He Voted for...
SERIOUSLY? Check Out Google's Totally Not Biased Results When You Search for Voting...
BOOMITY! Greg Gutfeld ERUPTS on Government Toadies Who Killed Peanut the Squirrel and...
Dairy State Dispatch: Let's Check in on Where Wisconsin Stands (So Far)
Joy Behar Declares She Would Rather Die Than Have a Republican Save Her...
Even Cooper Doesn't Buy It: Amy Klobuchar Says SO MANY Conservatives Have Told...
AOC Thinks Voting for Kamala Harris Will Control the Weather in New York
Manhattan Mayhem as Democrats Face Off Against Vengeful Squirrels and Raccoons on Election...
RUN A PICK SIX! Tim Walz Tried a 'Game Day' Tweet for Election...
The Real Life 'Tony Stark' Proclaims Men Are Coming to Save America with...
BOOM: Insurrection Barbie Reminds Us Why We Need to Vote Trump for Our...
COPIUM Alert: Former WH Comms Director Ignores Reality, Says Trump Failed to Expand...

No Teleprompter or Script? Trump Says Victory Speech Will Come From the Heart, Not a Page

Warren Squire  |  2:45 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump voted in Palm Beach, Florida today with his wife, Melania Trump. He wore his red trademark 'Make America Great Again' cap to the polls. Trump says he has no regrets about his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump adds he doesn't think about losing. He hasn't prepared a speech for when the election is called but says he knows exactly what he will say if he wins.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Trump is an untiring machine. While Kamala turned in early last night in Pennsylvania, Trump was campaigning into the morning hours, wrapping up a long rally in Grand Rapids. Michigan.

Trump sparingly uses a teleprompter. Unlike Kamala, who repeats the same speech at every campaign rally, Trump prefers to go off script and improvise.

Those who have heard his speeches can confirm this.

Recommended

Dairy State Dispatch: Another Update Shows Things Are Looking Good in Wisconsin (but Go Vote!)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Win or lose, we think President Donald Trump can handle not having a pre-written speech or a teleprompter.

While being questioned today, Trump again thanked Joe Rogan for his endorsement. Trump plans to attend a small gathering at Mar-a-Lago tonight before heading out to watch election results with supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION DAY FLORIDA RALLY SPEECH TELEPROMPTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dairy State Dispatch: Another Update Shows Things Are Looking Good in Wisconsin (but Go Vote!)
Amy Curtis
Mark Hamill Shows the Very Masculine Version of the ‘Secret Vote’ Ad
Brett T.
'People Can Change Their Minds': Watch AZ Democrat Explain Why He Voted for Trump
Amy Curtis
BOOMITY! Greg Gutfeld ERUPTS on Government Toadies Who Killed Peanut the Squirrel and Fred the Raccoon
Sam J.
James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post on Why He Voted TRUMP
Sam J.
SERIOUSLY? Check Out Google's Totally Not Biased Results When You Search for Voting Info for Trump
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dairy State Dispatch: Another Update Shows Things Are Looking Good in Wisconsin (but Go Vote!) Amy Curtis
Advertisement