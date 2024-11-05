No Teleprompter or Script? Trump Says Victory Speech Will Come From the Heart, Not a Page

President Donald Trump voted in Palm Beach, Florida today with his wife, Melania Trump. He wore his red trademark 'Make America Great Again' cap to the polls. Trump says he has no regrets about his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump adds he doesn't think about losing. He hasn't prepared a speech for when the election is called but says he knows exactly what he will say if he wins.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Trump votes in Florida, says he doesn't have a speech prepared https://t.co/aZu4KZFIUm — POLITICO (@politico) November 5, 2024

Trump is an untiring machine. While Kamala turned in early last night in Pennsylvania, Trump was campaigning into the morning hours, wrapping up a long rally in Grand Rapids. Michigan.

Do you morons realize his rally ended at 2:30 AM and he had 4 rallies yesterday? — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 5, 2024

He doesn’t even use a teleprompter and had 4 rallies yesterday. YES 4! He doesn’t need to prep. — Caveman (@SgtCavemanUSMC) November 5, 2024

Trump sparingly uses a teleprompter. Unlike Kamala, who repeats the same speech at every campaign rally, Trump prefers to go off script and improvise.

Those who have heard his speeches can confirm this.

Unlike Harris, Trump doesn't need a teleprompter and a canned speech. — CoffeePuppy (@DreyerHope) November 5, 2024

Na. He gave a very level headed honest talk when asked. He doesn’t need a teleprompter with words written by others for him to repeat. — E T Browning (@ETBrowning01) November 5, 2024

He has not prepared a speech because he does not need one, his words at the moment of winning will come from his heart — MAGA2024 (@Hunter19302) November 5, 2024

Win or lose, we think President Donald Trump can handle not having a pre-written speech or a teleprompter.

While being questioned today, Trump again thanked Joe Rogan for his endorsement. Trump plans to attend a small gathering at Mar-a-Lago tonight before heading out to watch election results with supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.