Plane Exhausted: Kamala Appears to Have Lost Her Fight on Final Flight from Pennsylvania

Warren Squire  |  6:45 AM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Kamala simply can't keep up with President Donald Trump. While Trump was doing a two hour rally, Kamala was exhausting herself with a nine minute speech and some fake door-knocking in Pennsylvania. She embarked on her quest for the White House in late July, but disembarked on her flight out of the Keystone State Monday night like she had a millstone around her neck.

Check out her down and depressed departure here. (WATCH)

That short speech must have worn her out.

She was also probably exhausted from a few hours of staged door-to-door canvassing. Pretending is hard work, especially with bright lights and boom mics in your face.

Look at this ding-dong. (WATCH)

Let's leave the neighborhood driveways behind and head back out to the runway.

Commenters are saying Kamala's departure shows them a presidential candidate who's just going through the motions and knows she's heading to defeat.

They're telling it like it is.

A Trump landslide would be awesome.

With Election Day finally here, any size Trump victory would suffice. Who are we kidding? We want a landslide! Stay with Twitchy today as we bring you the latest on the 2024 presidential election.

