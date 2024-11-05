Plane Exhausted: Kamala Appears to Have Lost Her Fight on Final Flight from Pennsylvania

Kamala simply can't keep up with President Donald Trump. While Trump was doing a two hour rally, Kamala was exhausting herself with a nine minute speech and some fake door-knocking in Pennsylvania. She embarked on her quest for the White House in late July, but disembarked on her flight out of the Keystone State Monday night like she had a millstone around her neck.

Check out her down and depressed departure here. (WATCH)

An exhausted, dejected Kamala Harris departs Pittsburgh after a speech that lasted just nine minutes and 24 seconds.



President Trump spoke in Pittsburgh for nearly two hours.



The two are not the same. pic.twitter.com/uXU4klGSLR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2024

That short speech must have worn her out.

She was also probably exhausted from a few hours of staged door-to-door canvassing. Pretending is hard work, especially with bright lights and boom mics in your face.

Look at this ding-dong. (WATCH)

Kamala got caught in 4K telling a family in Pennsylvania to go back inside their house so she could stage a door knock lmfao.



So fake.pic.twitter.com/3pqVENkW9A — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 5, 2024

She was going door to door in PA tonight like a door to door salesman. Obviously, prearranged but the homeowners had to act surprised. — Sue Dickerson🦅🗽🇺🇸#MAGA (@suzyd68) November 5, 2024

Let's leave the neighborhood driveways behind and head back out to the runway.

Commenters are saying Kamala's departure shows them a presidential candidate who's just going through the motions and knows she's heading to defeat.

They're telling it like it is.

That wave at the end was someone doing what they were told to do but felt it was pointless. There was no feeling behind that wave, she feels like she’s lost already — Clay (@clayfordjames) November 5, 2024

WOW that wave says it all.... It's a go ffffffff yourself to everyone and leave me alone. — Culture War (@CultureWar2020) November 5, 2024

THIS to me, more than anything signals a Trump landslide and she knows it — Yankees Girl 1776 🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸 (@LizLemon5759) November 5, 2024

A Trump landslide would be awesome.

With Election Day finally here, any size Trump victory would suffice. Who are we kidding? We want a landslide! Stay with Twitchy today as we bring you the latest on the 2024 presidential election.