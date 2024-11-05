Tears of Soy: Kamala-Voting Dad Gets Emotional Over Young Daughters' Future Abortions

Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Wants Us All to Know Kamala Really Stepped Up...
Warren Squire  |  12:05 PM on November 05, 2024
Townhall Media

Male Kamala voters are mixing soy with tears of joy over their daughter's future abortions. A Michigan 'man' was emotional over casting his vote for Kamala Harris. Most married men worry about out-of-control inflation, oppressive taxation, and just being able to keep enough of their money to feed their families. Not this white dude for Harris.

It's all about killing the babies. (WATCH)

He has four children but wants to keep his number of future grandchildren in check.

It's bizarre that with all the problems facing our country, the Democrat Party is relying on abortion to win the day for them. Their voters may be struggling to plan out a grocery budget but want no struggles when it comes to Planned Parenthood.

These commenters are disturbed by the Dem's laser-focus on abortion.

The guy's not just stupid but also 'evil' according to one poster. He seems unfamiliar with abortion laws already on the books in his home state.

Read this.

So, ignorant of the law. Many posters take issue with this man ignoring things that can truly harm or kill his girls. They say he needs to lay off the soy and grow a pair if he wants to do what's right for himself and his family.

Let him have it!

Some testosterone would do him good.

The Kamala campaign has been pushing lies about Trump's stance on abortion. Trump wants states to decide how they will handle the abortion issue. Sadly, the Kamala campaign lie that he wants a nationwide ban has gained traction with voters. In the case of this Michigan dad, it's taken hold with males motivated by soy-fueled emotions, not reason or logic.

Tags: ABORTION CRYING DAUGHTER ELECTION DAY KAMALA HARRIS PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

