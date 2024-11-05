Tears of Soy: Kamala-Voting Dad Gets Emotional Over Young Daughters' Future Abortions

Male Kamala voters are mixing soy with tears of joy over their daughter's future abortions. A Michigan 'man' was emotional over casting his vote for Kamala Harris. Most married men worry about out-of-control inflation, oppressive taxation, and just being able to keep enough of their money to feed their families. Not this white dude for Harris.

It's all about killing the babies. (WATCH)

NEW: Male Kamala Harris voter starts crying on CNN, says he is voting for Harris so his daughters can have abortions.



JD Vance wasn't kidding when he said low T men lean left.



CNN: Why did you vote for Harris?



Man: I have 3 daughters... women's rights is pretty important to… pic.twitter.com/g8Q6dLCZwj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2024

He has four children but wants to keep his number of future grandchildren in check.

It's bizarre that with all the problems facing our country, the Democrat Party is relying on abortion to win the day for them. Their voters may be struggling to plan out a grocery budget but want no struggles when it comes to Planned Parenthood.

These commenters are disturbed by the Dem's laser-focus on abortion.

It’s really sad that the only things the Dems are excited about, is the legal ability to slaughter their own offspring.



Future generations will look back in horror, unable to fathom how humans could be so vile. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) November 5, 2024

"I'm excited that my daughters can get impregnated then have an abortion" is a wild take. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2024

He wants a world as welcoming to everybody except for the babies who had no choice about their parents decision to abort them — TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) November 5, 2024

Yes!



He’s voting for Kamala Harris so his daughter can k*ll his grandchild in peace. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) November 5, 2024

The guy's not just stupid but also 'evil' according to one poster. He seems unfamiliar with abortion laws already on the books in his home state.

Read this.

Michigan allows abortions up until 24 weeks and with all acceptions.



He is literally casting his vote for his grandchildren to be able to be killed in the third trimester with no medical reason.



Truly evil. — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) November 5, 2024

So, ignorant of the law. Many posters take issue with this man ignoring things that can truly harm or kill his girls. They say he needs to lay off the soy and grow a pair if he wants to do what's right for himself and his family.

Let him have it!

Beta cuck boys. They care so much about abortions and yet don't care that men invade our women spaces. Make that make sense. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) November 5, 2024

This is the kind of man and father that is ruining America. He’s more worried about his daughters’ ability to abort his grandchildren than he is about their safety from illegals and gender ideology. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) November 5, 2024

He might be male, but he is not a man. — Dad of B.S. 🇺🇸 🦁 BS Not Allowed 🥰 1A 2A + More (@DadOfBS) November 5, 2024

What a wimp pic.twitter.com/P3BRaD2Lil — John Anderson (ANTI-COMMUNIST) (@crusade_enjoyer) November 5, 2024

Some testosterone would do him good.

The Kamala campaign has been pushing lies about Trump's stance on abortion. Trump wants states to decide how they will handle the abortion issue. Sadly, the Kamala campaign lie that he wants a nationwide ban has gained traction with voters. In the case of this Michigan dad, it's taken hold with males motivated by soy-fueled emotions, not reason or logic.