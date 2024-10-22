Zip It! Liz Cheney Wants Her Own Election Day Version of 'A Quiet Place'

YES! Nate Silver Notices Something VERY 2016ish About Last Few Weeks and HOO...
Warren Squire  |  8:45 AM on October 22, 2024
Liz Cheney is looking to the cinema for inspiration this election season. No, not Mr. Smith Goes to Washington! Liz is apparently a big fan of horror. Which makes sense when you consider the horrors she and her father Dick Cheney have unleashed on the world. Liz wants Republicans for Harris to emulate the A Quiet Place horror movie franchise when casting their votes - don't make a sound and don't say a word to anyone!

She lays it all out here.

Wait, millions of Republicans voting for Kamala? Trump voters are saying that's not likely at all.

One says she needs to slash four zeros from her unrealistic estimations.

So, a few thousand confused Republicans voting Dem sounds about right. Certainly not millions. Then again Liz was never good at math. 

Do you remember her disastrous last primary.

Pepperidge Farm remembers!

Wow, talk about a brutal beating! Maybe Liz Cheney is not the best person to be taking campaign advice from. She obviously lost almost all of her Republican support.

Let's take a closer look at the actual numbers.

Ouch!

One simply doesn't bounce back from something like that. So, it shouldn't surprise anyone that after such a drubbing Liz would run to the Democrats. It wasn't just the promise of endless wars, of course. She makes a great token 'Republican' for Harris and company. She can wish, but it's doubtful she'll get her millions of Republican votes for Kamala.

Trump voters say it's more likely Democrats will break for Trump, in even bigger numbers.

Will some Republicans choose Harris when they head to the polls? Sure, but Liz Cheney is right they should be quiet about it and keep their mouths shut. No, not because of threats of violence. Don't be silly! It's best those Republicans for Harris zip their lips to avoid being laughed at.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION DAY KAMALA HARRIS LIZ CHENEY REPUBLICANS VOTING

