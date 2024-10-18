Rusty Anchors and Sinking Viewership: Can Shrinking Cable Cash Keep CNN Afloat?

McWow: The NY Post Attempts to Cook Donald Trump With Ex-McDonald's Fry 'Chef'...
Warren Squire  |  10:00 PM on October 18, 2024
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN is no longer the flagship cable news network it once was. The outlet has lost not only most of its long-suffering TV travelers but also its great influence. Viewers have abandoned ship and taken their chances with a sea of other news sources. Despite all this, CNN is still shelling out millions to a stubborn crew of graying cable TV talking heads: Jake Tapper, Wolf Blitzer and Chris Wallace. Media money is running out but these rusty anchors are more like barnacles on CNN's rotting hull. They're ready to go down with the ship no matter the cost as long as there's a payday.

More background here.

Retirement age is 66 years old in America. Well, that's news to Wallace and Blitzer. Both are at least 10 years past retirement age and are eyeing 80. Both should be covering themselves in Ben-Gay not covering another news day.

Some say they should get off the boat.

Relatively speaking, Tapper's barely got his sea legs. He's only 55 and still has a few years to go. Overboard is still an option seeing that CNN is only half of what it used to be audience-wise and the money will eventually dry up.

Check out this reliable source.

CNN claims it wants to make headway but keeps circling around to reclaim rotten lemons (the Don Lemon variety) and mushy potatoes (Brian Stelter) previously tossed overboard by its cable news chefs.

We agree that you can't produce fresh news with rotten produce.

SOS

It's the same old ship, different day. No doubt CNN's ship is sinking fast. But even as it sinks it will continue to travel in circles until it is never seen again. Why? Because its stubborn and greedy anchors refuse to budge.

