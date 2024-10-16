CNN Squeezes Last Drops From Bruised Lemon: Why We Need Lemon Laws for TV Talking Heads

We need a lemon law (well, a 'Don Lemon' law of sorts) to shield us from washed-up media talking heads. For those who don't know lemon laws are meant to protect consumers who've unknowingly purchased shoddy products that repeatedly fail to meet quality standards. This usually refers to clunky cars that fall apart when you drive them off the dealership lot. Earlier this election cycle saw the rotund return of CNN's Brian Stelter. Now CNN is souring the airwaves with the unwarranted return of Don Lemon. Sadly, the third-place network is desperately trying to pass off two sputtering old wrecks as showroom prizes as the wheels fall off both their faltering news vehicle and the Harris/Walz campaign.

Advertisement

For a network that claims it's looking forward, the decision makers keep checking the rear-view mirror for solutions and shifting the whole lumbering mess of a 'news' outlet into reverse. Breakdown is imminent and we'll soon be towing this clunker back to the lot.

Better yet, skip the lot and head right to the junkyard.

You'll recall CNN fired Lemon in April of last year. Then Elon Musk picked up the disgraced TV host and his online show before quickly dropping him. So the rejected Lemon rolled into the streets with his lemon-colored mic.

Watch this (unintentional) comedy gold.

CNN would have been smart to leave both Lemon and Stelter in the past (where they belong) since the network definitely has no future if it keeps them on the air. If we only had a Lemon law. Oh well.