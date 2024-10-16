WATCH: Whooo Boy, Thomas Massie Just Put the CDC On Blast
The Force Up and LEFT Him! Mark Hamill Embarrasses Himself YET Again
Justice for Trooper: DeSantis Presses Charges Against Man Who Abandoned Dog to Hurricane...
Politico: Federal Employees Are Sweating a Trump Comeback
Kamala Harris Tells Charlamagne tha God There's No Question Reparations Have to Be...
'You Have Lost Your Damn Mind' - Harris Campaign's Desperate Play for Black...
NYT: Donald Trump Spreads His Politics of Grievance to Nonwhite Voters
VIP
Bret Baier Should Ask Kamala Harris These Three Questions
Dana Loesch Destroys Tim Walz’s Elmer Fudd Hunting Photo Op
Kamala's Husband Offers a Really Strange Glimpse into Their Very Weird Marriage
WATCH: Tim Walz Makes an Absolute KNUCKLEHEAD of Himself Trying to Dunk on...
VIP
CNN: Kamala Harris Said She Might Prosecute Oil Companies for Climate Change
VIP
Joe Biden's Cognitive Health Is a Beam in the Left's Eye
One Tweet to Rule Them All! Zeek Arkham Destroys the Kamala Harris Agenda...

Spinning Like a Broken Record: Kamala Tries Moving Needle with Black Voters at Vintage LP Store

Warren Squire  |  9:00 AM on October 16, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

'I grew up in a middle class neighborhood.' SCCRATTCCCHH 

'I grew up in a middle class neighborhood.' SCCRATTCCCHH

'I grew up in a middle class neighborhood.' SCCRATTCCCHH

Advertisement

Broken record Kamala Harris is making a 'vinyl' push to pander to undecided black voters in Pennsylvania, dropping the needle in Erie on Tuesday to down freshly brewed coffee and spin records. The reason for this musical pit stop is to persuade urban black voters she is just like them despite spending a large portion of her formative teen years in the 'bustling R&B music capital' of Vancouver, British Columbia. A place where Stax is what you do with chopped wood and not a soul music institution in Memphis, Tennessee. 

Today's goal? She desperately wants urban voters to picture her singing 'Oh, baby, let's get it on' and not 'O Canada'.

While Kamala was shopping for wax she should have been cleaning the wax out of her ears.

If she did she would have heard the tune this Grammy nominee was singing.

Recommended

WATCH: Whooo Boy, Thomas Massie Just Put the CDC On Blast
RickRobinson
Advertisement

This wasn't the first time Kamala got caught playing a bum note either. R&B, soul, rap - she's musically illiterate across a mulitutde of musical genres. Even dead artists aren't safe.

No one is buying that a millionaire who wears $62,000 pearl necklaces wouldn't already own scores of old school R&B albums especially by the giants of black entertainment. Seriously, we're supposed to believe she doesn't already own Marvin Gaye's Midnight Love?

With just three weeks to go until Election Day no one expects the pandering to end. But one thing is for sure - this so-called soul sister is nothing but plastic soul.

Tags: BLACK PEOPLE CAMPAIGN KAMALA HARRIS MUSIC PENNSYLVANIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Whooo Boy, Thomas Massie Just Put the CDC On Blast
RickRobinson
‘Magic Bullets! Part Deux:’ The New York Times Doubles Down in X-ray Controversy
Aaron Walker
The Force Up and LEFT Him! Mark Hamill Embarrasses Himself YET Again
Eric V.
Politico: Federal Employees Are Sweating a Trump Comeback
Brett T.
One Tweet to Rule Them All! Zeek Arkham Destroys the Kamala Harris Agenda and The View In 1 Fell Swoop
Eric V.
Kamala's Husband Offers a Really Strange Glimpse into Their Very Weird Marriage
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Whooo Boy, Thomas Massie Just Put the CDC On Blast RickRobinson
Advertisement