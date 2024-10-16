Spinning Like a Broken Record: Kamala Tries Moving Needle with Black Voters at Vintage LP Store

'I grew up in a middle class neighborhood.' SCCRATTCCCHH

'I grew up in a middle class neighborhood.' SCCRATTCCCHH

'I grew up in a middle class neighborhood.' SCCRATTCCCHH

Advertisement

Broken record Kamala Harris is making a 'vinyl' push to pander to undecided black voters in Pennsylvania, dropping the needle in Erie on Tuesday to down freshly brewed coffee and spin records. The reason for this musical pit stop is to persuade urban black voters she is just like them despite spending a large portion of her formative teen years in the 'bustling R&B music capital' of Vancouver, British Columbia. A place where Stax is what you do with chopped wood and not a soul music institution in Memphis, Tennessee.

Today's goal? She desperately wants urban voters to picture her singing 'Oh, baby, let's get it on' and not 'O Canada'.

Grateful to Legenderie Records and Coffee House in Erie, PA for saving me some Marvin Gaye. pic.twitter.com/ilOBU60rqz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 16, 2024

While Kamala was shopping for wax she should have been cleaning the wax out of her ears.



If she did she would have heard the tune this Grammy nominee was singing.

Are you LITERALLY now buying a Marvin Gaye record in the hopes of wooing black men? Ham-fisted doesn't even BEGIN to describe how cringe that is. Wow. So now we black men are supposed to vote for you? Is that all you think it takes? The silliness is getting worse by the day. -VJ — RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) October 16, 2024

This wasn't the first time Kamala got caught playing a bum note either. R&B, soul, rap - she's musically illiterate across a mulitutde of musical genres. Even dead artists aren't safe.

Ma’am, you said your favorite living rapper was Tupac. No one is buying your bs 😂 — The Feminist Misogynist (@igarglewithfire) October 16, 2024

No one is buying that a millionaire who wears $62,000 pearl necklaces wouldn't already own scores of old school R&B albums especially by the giants of black entertainment. Seriously, we're supposed to believe she doesn't already own Marvin Gaye's Midnight Love?

Harris is such a big fan of music and classic albums, but did not already possess these? That doesn’t make sense. — OcalaGuy (@GuyOcala) October 16, 2024

With just three weeks to go until Election Day no one expects the pandering to end. But one thing is for sure - this so-called soul sister is nothing but plastic soul.