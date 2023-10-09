Union enthusiast signals solidarity with terrorists - X pots Potter's post

Redsteeze drops POTUS for issuing press release on American hostages in Israel
Tertullianus  |  8:30 PM on October 09, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The writers of Twitchy know that you, dear reader have been inundated with Israel/Hamas conflict stories, and this writer certainly regrets adding to the pile, but some things must be said. Twitchy, as you know broke the Israel attack story while President Ice Cream was still in bed. When he finally spoke, he at least gave the only logical message that he could. Of course, the Left, being the Left, didn't take too kindly to his message of solidarity with the people of Israel, and began consuming their own. This brings us to Jackson Potter, a Chicago union aficionado, and terrorism apologist.

It should be noted that Israel hasn't actually occupied Gaza since 2005 when they withdrew. The only thing they have done, besides provide power, water, and food for the Palestinians in Gaza, is do their best to protect their citizens from terrorist incursions from Gaza. Sadly, that protection failed on Saturday morning, and the world watched in horror as terrorists committed horrific acts against the Israeli people. It should also be noted that the Palestinian people have consistently voted for Hamas representation, despite their inclination to spend aid dollars on weapons and terror rather than on infrastructure and their own people.


It should come as no surprise to anyone paying attention on which side of this conflict unions appear to have taken. It certainly didn't seem to catch SWildcat99 off guard.

Wait a minute ... This is the Chicago TEACHERS Union president? Now it makes sense.

One thing that has been said before, and at least used to be taught, is that the only way to end conflict is to make continuing the conflict unthinkable. There are several ways to do that, but Hamas seems to have cut off all but one or two options. Overwhelming force and the shattering of the people's will to fight seem to be the only options.

X seemed to understand this all too well.

We think it's the latter, but as a friend of this writer is fond of saying, 'Embrace the power of 'and.''


***

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT TERRORISM UNION

