Union enthusiast signals solidarity with terrorists - X pots Potter's post

The writers of Twitchy know that you, dear reader have been inundated with Israel/Hamas conflict stories, and this writer certainly regrets adding to the pile, but some things must be said. Twitchy, as you know broke the Israel attack story while President Ice Cream was still in bed. When he finally spoke, he at least gave the only logical message that he could. Of course, the Left, being the Left, didn't take too kindly to his message of solidarity with the people of Israel, and began consuming their own. This brings us to Jackson Potter, a Chicago union aficionado, and terrorism apologist.

This is a bat signal to Israel to bomb Palestinian civilians with abandon and impunity. It is guaranteed that Palestinian casualities will exceed Israeli causalties within days if not hours, that's been the overwhelming dynamic of the occupation. https://t.co/RGFev0Klhf — Jackson Potter (@jacksonpCTU) October 8, 2023

It should be noted that Israel hasn't actually occupied Gaza since 2005 when they withdrew. The only thing they have done, besides provide power, water, and food for the Palestinians in Gaza, is do their best to protect their citizens from terrorist incursions from Gaza. Sadly, that protection failed on Saturday morning, and the world watched in horror as terrorists committed horrific acts against the Israeli people. It should also be noted that the Palestinian people have consistently voted for Hamas representation, despite their inclination to spend aid dollars on weapons and terror rather than on infrastructure and their own people.

If only the people in Gaza hadn’t put terrorists in power instead of sane, reasonable people when Israel left Gaza in 2005. 🤔 — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) October 9, 2023





It should come as no surprise to anyone paying attention on which side of this conflict unions appear to have taken. It certainly didn't seem to catch SWildcat99 off guard.

Your CTU stands in solidarity with Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization that just tortured, raped, and murdered hundreds of civilian women and children. Jackson thinks the rape and murders of Jewish women is justified because of the “occupation” you see. https://t.co/42Q51JvFIV pic.twitter.com/7gEwpIHRFs — swildcat79 (@SWildcat99) October 9, 2023

Wait a minute ... This is the Chicago TEACHERS Union president? Now it makes sense.

@CTULocal1 is a political party. They are intent on building power and indoctrinating their students to their Marxist beliefs They could care less about students and teaching. — Here Come The Judge (@judgyone) October 8, 2023

One thing that has been said before, and at least used to be taught, is that the only way to end conflict is to make continuing the conflict unthinkable. There are several ways to do that, but Hamas seems to have cut off all but one or two options. Overwhelming force and the shattering of the people's will to fight seem to be the only options.

X seemed to understand this all too well.

As soon as missiles started flying from Gaza, it was guaranteed that Palestinian casualties would soon exceed Israeli casualties.



The question is: knowing the Palestinians would pay dearly, why did they bring this on themselves? — Pudge (@pudgenet) October 9, 2023

And that's why only fools start wars they're destined to lose — 100% Ping Wing (@PingWingery) October 9, 2023

You have an absolutely no sense or understanding war or how to conduct an operation after an unprovoked civilian attack. I do suspect your stance is rooted in your hatred for America and support for authoritarian regimes. https://t.co/jbDDbYvtev — americanbricklayer (@rroulo424) October 9, 2023

Hamas is known to strategically place military bases in hospitals and schools.



They want to use collateral damage as a political strategy for sympathy. You are either ignorant or you condone this. 😉 — Citizen007 (@Citizen0075) October 8, 2023

We think it's the latter, but as a friend of this writer is fond of saying, 'Embrace the power of 'and.''





