Judge strikes down California magazine ban - Newsom throws fit - X laughs

Tertullianus  |  11:30 PM on September 22, 2023
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

After flying to New York to push the green agenda, Governor Hairgel got some devastating news about his attempts to incrementally disarm otherwise law-abiding Californians.

Advertisement

A federal court ruled Friday that California gun owners can not be banned from having a detachable magazine which holds more than ten rounds.

Newsom responded as we all knew he would, with an ad hominem attack on the judge.

From the second half of his post:

Our gun safety laws will continue to be thrown out by NRA-owned federal judges until we pass a Constitutional Amendment to protect our kids and end the gun violence epidemic in America.

Did you catch that, dear reader? Navi did.

Of course, you know that X, née Twitter, has a few users who actually understand the Constitution, and they could barely contain themselves celebrating the epic failure that the governor experienced.

Advertisement

Don't you hate it when your own rhetoric comes back to bite you?

This writer isn't ready to claim that Newsom is a communist ... yet.

We're laughing with you, Chad, as is every Constitutionally literate person in the country.

His dig at the judge being owned by the NRA didn't go unnoticed.

and the NRA responded as well.

Unfortunately the responses weren't all intelligent. (Although the vast majority this writer encountered were)

Ignorant of the Constitution and the scope of the powers of the governor ... a two-for-one deal.

Advertisement

With that said, this writer remembers when the ban was referred back to the lower court to rule on it with deference to the Bruen decision.

Honestly, the Second Amendment isn't even that long or complicated.

A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.

It's that 'infringed' part that seems to get the powers that be confused. This writer still wants to know why we can't own the same weapons of war that the government does. They had them during the American Revolution. Heck, they often had to supply their own weapons to assist their young country in its times of need.

Even though those days are gone, Californians should enjoy their win. Hopefully it will be one of many to come as we try to reclaim what the country once was.

***

