Gavin Newsom flew from Calif. to NY to tell the UN that burning gas is destroying the planet

Doug P.  |  7:40 PM on September 21, 2023
Meme screenshot

There was another gathering at the United Nations in New York City this week, and one of the main topics of conversation was -- you guessed it -- climate change! Why? Well, because that's where all the money and power is (at least until there's no more money).

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, having solved all other problems in his state, was at the U.N. and served up a warning about "burning gas" and other fossil fuels, and how it's destroying the planet:

In case you're wondering, yes, Newsom got from California to New York by bicycle. 

Wait, maybe not.

Addressing "climate change" is about power and control. Not unlike their Covid shutdowns, the rules and mandates will NOT apply to people like Newsom -- only the rest of us rubes.

It's OK when THEY do it. The rest of us will be expected to live in caves and subsist on bugs while these people eat filet mignon on their private jets.

All while telling the rest of us that burning gas is killing the planet. Stuff it, Governor Hypocrite.

*** 

