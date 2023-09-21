Gavin Newsom flew from Calif. to NY to tell the UN that burning gas is destroying the planet

There was another gathering at the United Nations in New York City this week, and one of the main topics of conversation was -- you guessed it -- climate change! Why? Well, because that's where all the money and power is (at least until there's no more money).

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, having solved all other problems in his state, was at the U.N. and served up a warning about "burning gas" and other fossil fuels, and how it's destroying the planet:

My message to the UN:



This climate crisis is a fossil fuel crisis. It’s not complicated. pic.twitter.com/bHolZrtGyP — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 21, 2023

In case you're wondering, yes, Newsom got from California to New York by bicycle.

Wait, maybe not.

The climate crisis is not a fossil fuel crisis, it’s a government grab for more control, regulations and taxation—NOTHING more. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) September 21, 2023

Addressing "climate change" is about power and control. Not unlike their Covid shutdowns, the rules and mandates will NOT apply to people like Newsom -- only the rest of us rubes.

How’d you get there, Gov Hair Gel? 🤔



Such hypocrisy. — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) September 21, 2023

It's OK when THEY do it. The rest of us will be expected to live in caves and subsist on bugs while these people eat filet mignon on their private jets.

Remember last year during the heat wave when you told your people not to charge their electric vehicles or use large appliances as you sat in an air conditioned room wearing a sweater? I do!! https://t.co/TAzA1NNtbK — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 21, 2023

The gates along our southern border in CA are welded open. WELDED. OPEN. Meanwhile Governor Hair Gel is lunching with the UN and consuming exorbitant amounts of fossil fuels to do it. https://t.co/puzLOUOmvz — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) September 21, 2023

All while telling the rest of us that burning gas is killing the planet. Stuff it, Governor Hypocrite.

***

