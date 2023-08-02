Having received their marching orders, AP simps play up Kamala Harris 'newfound aggressive posture'

Kamala Harris has gotten a whole lot of mileage out of her out her bald-faced lie about Florida's updated history curriculum teaching that slavery was a good thing. But she couldn't have done it without the help of the mainstream media who, instead of taking advantage of multiple opportunities to call her out and correct the record, have chosen instead to run with her false narrative, feed it, and prop her up like some kind of stunning, brave truth-teller.

And that brings us to this piece of "journalism" from the Associated Press, which might as well have been written by Kamala Harris' personal PR team (or, rather, the members of the team who were too stupid to quit the moment they realized how toxic and awful and stupid she is):

“Her newfound aggressive posture is a natural one, Harris allies say, considering her background as a prosecutor who thrives on zeroing in on an opponent and hammering their faults.” w/ @apwillweissert + @sppeoples re the latest in Harris vs DeSantis https://t.co/kwzBpp6OgI — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) August 2, 2023

The AP can eff right off with this:

Her newfound aggressive posture is a natural one, Harris allies say, considering her background as a prosecutor who thrives on zeroing in on an opponent and hammering their faults. “The vice president has long been an effective messenger when Americans’ fundamental rights are at stake,” said Rohini Kosoglu, Harris’s former chief of staff. “This recent attack on education, which most Americans would consider extremist, is no different.” Nikki Fried, chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party, said of DeSantis: “He took the bait.” “The fact that he doubled down and brought another week of attention to a losing issue for him gives opportunity for the vice president to reinforce the message from the White House, and to reinforce what Americans understand slavery to have been,” Fried said. ... But Democrats say they will continue to bolster her role, which will be particularly visible this week as Biden remains on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and Harris steps into the spotlight Her schedule includes a trip to the critical swing state of Wisconsin later this week as well as remarks on the economy after the latest job figures are released on Friday. “She’s been such an effective messenger in prosecuting the case against extremist Republicans who want to rip away fundamental freedoms, attack our rights and gaslight Americans because she’s got a lifetime of experience of fighting back,” said Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee. “Unfortunately for Ron, Vice President Harris stands up to bullies and will always be a staunch defender for the people.”

Could it be that the AP wants to bolster Harris' role, too? No offense to Joe Biden, but the way things are shaping up, he won't necessarily serve a four-year term in the White House if he's re-elected next year. That puts Kamala Harris — whose approval numbers have been quite consistently terrible — in the position of possibly finishing Biden's term for him. So she's gonna need even more help from the media than Biden has.

Good thing the AP is clearly up to the task.

Does she still think President Biden is a racist? — Caesar Pounce (@caesar_pounce) August 2, 2023

The AP doesn't even care if she does. At this point, they know that Biden's days are numbered, so it's their job to prop up Harris as best they can.

The Democratic propaganda machine is more powerful and detached from reality than the MAGA propaganda machine. — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) August 2, 2023

And that's really saying something.

Thousands in dept for Journo school just to become a slut mouth piece for a politician, amazing — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 2, 2023

Harsh, but true.

***

***

