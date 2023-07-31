Climate Defiance founder details his harrowing 36-hour experience after he 'confronted' Gina Raimondo

Donald Trump is making it easier for shady scam groups to target his...
Sarah D  |  2:29 PM on July 31, 2023
Sarah D.

Next time you're really in need of some perspective to remind just how good you've got it right now, even though it might not always feel that way, just think back to the time you read this thread from Climate Defiance and learned what real hardship looks like:

It's just like when Texas Democratic Rep. Greg Casar went on a nine-hour strike without food or water, only even more stunning and brave. Michael Greenberg had to spend 36 whole hours in a D.C. jail without his phone or iPad. Thank God he had his Brooks Adrenaline running shoes to sleep on! (Hopefully he gets a portion of all future sales of Brooks Adrenaline shoes for that clever bit of product placement, at least.)

Seriously, though. Poor Michael. What an ordeal. Can you even imagine how it must feel to go through the humiliation of barging into a room and chanting only to have the people you're protesting laugh at you? And then get put into a jail cell for 36 hours with nothing but time, you wandering mind, and your Brooks Adrenaline running shoes?

And then you and your Brooks Adrenaline running shoes get released from jail and people on Twitter are laughing at you, too?

Gosh, if we were in Michael Greenberg's position, we'd rather go back to jail than show our face in public, on Twitter or otherwise, ever again. Maybe Michael should seriously consider lacing up his Brooks Adrenaline running shoes and taking off Forrest-Gump-style for someplace off the grid.

Womp-womp. 

***

