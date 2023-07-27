All Hail Casar! Twitter mocks Democrat congressman Greg Casar for bravely skipping lunch

Tucker on Twitter Episode 11: Sitting down with Ice Cube
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:07 AM on July 27, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Texas representative Greg Casar took to Twitter to bask in the glory of his recent 'thirst strike', which lasted a whopping 9 hours. Okay, technically 8 hours and some change, but we don't want to take away from the congressman's very stunning and brave accomplishment.

To put the gargantuan feat of self-sacrifice into context, millions of 6-year-olds will also go without food and water for 9 hours this evening.

We generally refer to it as 'bed time'.

As you might have guessed, Twitter had a lot of fun at the parched politician's expense and delivered him a nice ratio in the process.

LOL! Faster than the speed of light … it's Greg Casar's hunger strike!

That's too friggin' funny, but Magills wasn't quite done.

Bwahaha! Check out that photo!

They were toweling him off and checking his vitals with a pulse oximeter … because he skipped lunch!

LOLOLOL!

CNN posts heart-wrenching video of family fleeing Florida for the safety of their trans daughter
Brett T.

Seriously. On Earth 2, where Saturday Night Live is still funny, this would have been a skit.

Oh, it's real, and it's beautiful!

It's really quite remarkable that he and his advisors went through with the whole thing.

At least he's receiving the attention he ordered. We'll do our part here at Twitchy Team!

We are surrounded by heroes!

Everything's bigger in Texas, except the hunger strikes, apparently.

We. Are. Dead. 💀

LOL! Greg Casar is on a diet. Although, the real intermittent fasters go 16 hours or more.

Casar probably ran to the top of the Capitol steps when he was done, as Gonna Fly Now played in the background.

Greg would literally die. LOL.

Stunning. And. Brave …

… or not. LOL.

Yes, they're all phonies. This Ocasio-esque stunt was simply a play for the lapdog media.

Thank you for your service, congressman.

Democrats have gone soft, frankly. Back in the day, Robert Byrd filibustered over 14 hours because Democrats didn't want black people to have voting protections or eat at the lunch counter with white people.

Now, they forgo Subway for a bit and declare themselves to be heroes.

In all sincerity, keep up the great work, Greg Casar. This stuff is hilarious!

***

CNN posts heart-wrenching video of family fleeing Florida for the safety of their trans daughter
Brett T.
Tucker on Twitter Episode 11: Sitting down with Ice Cube
Aaron Walker
FOX Soccer wants to send reminders to watch USWNT World Cup match and the replies are not going well
Amy
Mehdi Hasan wants you to 'imagine' if the Democrats had a propaganda arm
Brett T.
Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ... and it's bad
justmindy
We get results! Two accounts have been restored! But we have more work to do (any help is appreciated)
Aaron Walker

CNN posts heart-wrenching video of family fleeing Florida for the safety of their trans daughter