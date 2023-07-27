All Hail Casar! Twitter mocks Democrat congressman Greg Casar for bravely skipping lunch

Texas representative Greg Casar took to Twitter to bask in the glory of his recent 'thirst strike', which lasted a whopping 9 hours. Okay, technically 8 hours and some change, but we don't want to take away from the congressman's very stunning and brave accomplishment.

To put the gargantuan feat of self-sacrifice into context, millions of 6-year-olds will also go without food and water for 9 hours this evening.

We generally refer to it as 'bed time'.

Yesterday was incredible. I was honored to be joined at my thirst strike by workers in Texas and across the nation—and by lots of colleagues pushing for federal heat safety protections.



9 hours without water or food, but I’m more energized than ever to get this done. pic.twitter.com/92XIU0pYEA — Greg Casar (@GregCasar) July 26, 2023

As you might have guessed, Twitter had a lot of fun at the parched politician's expense and delivered him a nice ratio in the process.

LOL! Faster than the speed of light … it's Greg Casar's hunger strike!

That's too friggin' funny, but Magills wasn't quite done.

Bwahaha! Check out that photo!

Bro skipped one meal and is breaking out the heart rate monitor https://t.co/ofIydNzW24 pic.twitter.com/onD4zJkg71 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 27, 2023

They were toweling him off and checking his vitals with a pulse oximeter … because he skipped lunch!

LOLOLOL!

This is legitimately one of the funniest things any American politician has ever done. The humor is totally unintentional of course but it’s still hilarious. https://t.co/cnzTdVxiMY — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 27, 2023

Seriously. On Earth 2, where Saturday Night Live is still funny, this would have been a skit.

Oh, it's real, and it's beautiful!

The fact that he did this is ridiculous, but he then posted it like it was a true accomplishment. That is insanity. https://t.co/8nKd0LkKyu — CC (@c0nsrvchristian) July 27, 2023

It's really quite remarkable that he and his advisors went through with the whole thing.

At least he's receiving the attention he ordered. We'll do our part here at Twitchy Team!

I can literally do that in my sleep. In fact, I do that pretty much every night. — LissaKay - Can't stop the signal, Mal (@LissaKay) July 27, 2023

Bro you didn’t eat or drink for 8 hours…. I legit do this everyday from 11pm to 7am — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 26, 2023

I can do that in my sleep… literally.



🤡 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 26, 2023

We are surrounded by heroes!

Texas usually goes bigger than that. — Cullen Coleman (@CullenColeman69) July 26, 2023

Everything's bigger in Texas, except the hunger strikes, apparently.

We. Are. Dead. 💀

LOL! Greg Casar is on a diet. Although, the real intermittent fasters go 16 hours or more.

Casar probably ran to the top of the Capitol steps when he was done, as Gonna Fly Now played in the background.

Us Jews are about to start a 25 hour fast. And you think you're so heroic for not drinking for 9 hours?! 😂

Grow up and get a life. — Yaakov Strasberg (@17AmericanTruth) July 26, 2023

Greg would literally die. LOL.

pic.twitter.com/rBZ3Rvhipx — Miranda Veracruz de la Jolla Cardinal (@RW_Crank) July 27, 2023

Stunning. And. Brave …

These go to 1. pic.twitter.com/Qgl7uq3U3x — Jeff Dobbs (@deff_jobbs) July 27, 2023

… or not. LOL.

Yes, they're all phonies. This Ocasio-esque stunt was simply a play for the lapdog media.

One thing to be grateful for is that @GregCasar can now be laughed at for his ridiculousness by a national audience. https://t.co/F9qRFAQjR1 — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) July 26, 2023

Thank you for your service, congressman.

You’re an amazing thirst warrior, Caesar. We are a nation in need of such bravery and selflessness. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 27, 2023

Democrats have gone soft, frankly. Back in the day, Robert Byrd filibustered over 14 hours because Democrats didn't want black people to have voting protections or eat at the lunch counter with white people.

Now, they forgo Subway for a bit and declare themselves to be heroes.

Absolutely heroic. It’s an honor to breathe the same air as you, sir. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) July 26, 2023

In all sincerity, keep up the great work, Greg Casar. This stuff is hilarious!

