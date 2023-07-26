NBC News shines a spotlight on the need for black people to have 'safe spaces' in the outdoors

'Top Democrat' John Fetterman and his iPad say that Donald Trump is the...
Sarah D  |  12:17 PM on July 26, 2023
Meme

Have you ever heard about or encountered the stereotype about black people hating to swim? It's pretty ridiculous. Plenty of black people — and white people, and Hispanic people, and Asian people, and Native American people, and people in general — can be found in pools or bodies of water, thoroughly enjoying themselves. Especially at this time of year, when climate change is causing heatwaves around the world (teehee!).

Anyway, apparently there's another stereotype floating around out there about recreational activities for black people. Apparently they're overwhelmed by being in the outdoors! We weren't aware of this until NBC News brought it to our attention, so thank you, NBC News, for this vital bit of journalism:

More from NBC BLK reporter Char Adams:

Taking this wilderness class seemed like a natural extension of my love of the outdoors, but my own isolation in the course made me wonder whether the old axiom was true to an extent. Was communing deeply with nature truly a “white thing?” I found that that couldn’t be further from the truth. Not only does Black culture boast a rich history with nature, Black people across the country are reclaiming the outdoors by forming their own communities of nature enthusiasts.   

Groups like Vibe Tribe Adventures, Outdoorsy Black Women and the National Brotherhood of Skiers are just a few of the many organizations working to provide safe spaces for Black people to enjoy outdoor activities and dispel myths that the outdoors doesn’t belong to us. Many of these groups are holding hikes and other outdoors activities in honor of Juneteenth.

OK, but what myths, though? Are there myths that black people can't or shouldn't enjoy being in the outdoors? 

More:

This sense of community is common when it comes to Black outdoors enthusiasts. Toyin Ajayi launched Outdoorsy Black Women in 2021 in Atlanta because she was looking “for a space for Black women like me.” Ajayi, who lives in an RV,  has loved being out in nature since she was a child, frequenting butterfly gardens and flower fields. Ajayi said the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot all bolstered conversations about safe spaces for Black people. 

“There were a lot of Black people looking for safe spaces to go camping and just experience the outdoors. People would go to campgrounds, and there would be Trump flags flying everywhere,”Ajayi said, citing the many mental health benefits of being outdoors, like alleviating depression and stress. People around her wanted to know where they could safely go camping without being harassed or discriminated against. “I wanted to build a safe space for that. I figured if I needed a space like that, there were other Black women who probably needed that space too.”

Wait, so now black people need to feel safe in the outdoors because of January 6? Huh? 

This seems weird, guys. The whole thing.

Definitely highly List-able.

Not everything has to be a thing, you know?

No.

Who knew?

Anyway:

Fingers crossed!

***

