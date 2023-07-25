ABC News uses Emmett Till's murder to help WH impugn integrity of Florida's...
Hillary Clinton blames MAGA Republicans for hot weather … in summer
'Political Sock' takes down Kamala Harris and her LIES in EPIC tweet storm
Cozy! Very close Biden family friend reportedly worked for David Weiss when Hunter...
Bulwark BS merchant Cathy Young defends her lazy, dishonest reporting on Charles C.W....
DeSantis team in MINOR car crash but the comments are ... a MAJOR...
No, Houston has not made it a crime to feed the homeless
Greg Gutfeld smeared as 'downplaying' the Holocaust by dishonest journalists
#RemakeADisneyClassic has Twitter users imagining some hilarious remakes of Disney classic...
Prof. Turley: Did Dr. Fauci unlawfully impersonate a federal official?
Congress votes down ban on Biden sending cluster bombs to Ukraine
Dems trash Republicans for their 'brazen disregard' of FBI safety warnings
Good question: What, exactly, is the Biden family business?
Ronald Reagan wore tan suits, so why was it a scandal when Barack...

Stephen L. Miller breaks media's strategy on Florida history 'controversy' down into four simple steps

Sarah D  |  11:48 AM on July 25, 2023
meme

We expect Kamala Harris to being a lying liar who lies. That's just who she is. It's who she's always been, at least for as long as she's been in the national spotlight. So it makes sense that she'd lie about — or blindly believe lies about, and then spread those lies about — what's happening with the history curricula in Florida public schools.

She's awful. Truly.

But she's able to get away with egregious lies like that in large part because the media — with precious few exceptions — refuse to fact-check her flagrantly dishonest statements. And that's what we're seeing from CBS News, who, late last week, dutifully misrepresented the proposed curriculum in such a way as to generate the most outrage from kneejerk critics too consumed with hating Ron DeSantis and the Florida GOP to actually look into the matter.

Yesterday, "CBS Mornings" got in on the action, too:

Recommended

'Political Sock' takes down Kamala Harris and her LIES in EPIC tweet storm
justmindy

How can we expect media outlets like CBS to hold Kamala Harris accountable for her lies when they're such willing participants in the same smear campaigns?

It's not even just the lying, which is bad enough; it's also the very deliberate manipulation of facts in order to bury the truth. They've got it down to a science. And Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, has cracked the code:

Nope.

Surely CBS News anchor and contributor John Dickerson has some thoughts on this!

The media need everything to be a controversy, even when there isn't one. Maybe especially when there isn't one.


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: @REDSTEEZE CBS CBS NEWS FLORIDA HISTORY STEPHEN L. MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Political Sock' takes down Kamala Harris and her LIES in EPIC tweet storm
justmindy
Hillary Clinton blames MAGA Republicans for hot weather … in summer
FuzzyChimp
ABC News uses Emmett Till's murder to help WH impugn integrity of Florida's history curriculum
Sarah D
Bulwark BS merchant Cathy Young defends her lazy, dishonest reporting on Charles C.W. Cooke
Sarah D
Cozy! Very close Biden family friend reportedly worked for David Weiss when Hunter Biden probe started
Sarah D
It's NPR vs. NPR on 'right-wing conspiracy theory' about eating bugs
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'Political Sock' takes down Kamala Harris and her LIES in EPIC tweet storm justmindy