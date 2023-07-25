Stephen L. Miller breaks media's strategy on Florida history 'controversy' down into four simple steps

We expect Kamala Harris to being a lying liar who lies. That's just who she is. It's who she's always been, at least for as long as she's been in the national spotlight. So it makes sense that she'd lie about — or blindly believe lies about, and then spread those lies about — what's happening with the history curricula in Florida public schools.

America’s history must not be forgotten. It must always be taught. pic.twitter.com/47YO8etkpp — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 20, 2023

So many fought and died because of their belief that slavery was a sin against man.



Republicans in Florida want to deny this history. pic.twitter.com/lGjiUYnE4T — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 23, 2023

She's awful. Truly.

But she's able to get away with egregious lies like that in large part because the media — with precious few exceptions — refuse to fact-check her flagrantly dishonest statements. And that's what we're seeing from CBS News, who, late last week, dutifully misrepresented the proposed curriculum in such a way as to generate the most outrage from kneejerk critics too consumed with hating Ron DeSantis and the Florida GOP to actually look into the matter.

Yesterday, "CBS Mornings" got in on the action, too:

There is growing controversy over Florida’s new education standards that call for middle schoolers to be taught that some enslaved people actually benefitted from slavery, after Gov. DeSantis signed the “Stop Woke Act” last year. https://t.co/hFjMmWbkVI pic.twitter.com/tFbwbWOBn6 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 24, 2023

How can we expect media outlets like CBS to hold Kamala Harris accountable for her lies when they're such willing participants in the same smear campaigns?

You uncritically repeat lies and are baffled why nobody trusts you. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 24, 2023

Evidently, it's not a lie as long as everyone in media repeats it. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 24, 2023

You think you hate the media enough for constantly lying, but you definitely don’t — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 25, 2023

It's not even just the lying, which is bad enough; it's also the very deliberate manipulation of facts in order to bury the truth. They've got it down to a science. And Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, has cracked the code:

1 Media lies about curriculum.

2 WH reacts. Runs with lie.

3 Media then says there is backlash.

4 Media calls thing they create a controversy.



Is there any proof anywhere it's a controversy other than the steps I just provided? https://t.co/CASjPi94Dz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 25, 2023

Nope.

Heya @jdickerson maybe respond to this one. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 25, 2023

Surely CBS News anchor and contributor John Dickerson has some thoughts on this!

Don't say Gay 2.0 — Ben Inabinet (@ben_inabinet60) July 25, 2023

The media need everything to be a controversy, even when there isn't one. Maybe especially when there isn't one.

Steps 1 - 4. Rinse and repeat. Over and over again. All day long. The media "controversy" version of astroturfing. — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) July 25, 2023





***