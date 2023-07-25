Cozy! Very close Biden family friend reportedly worked for David Weiss when Hunter Biden probe started

Hillary Clinton blames MAGA Republicans for hot weather … in summer
Sarah D  |  11:12 AM on July 25, 2023
gif

Just when you think we might have maxed out on red flags flapping in the breeze over the Biden family, we find room for one more. And this particular red flag is another doozy:

Say what, now? More from the Washington Examiner:

Alexander Mackler served as press secretary in Joe Biden’s Senate office and, later, as legal counsel in his vice presidential office. Mackler managed the late Beau Biden’s successful campaign for Delaware attorney general in 2010.

And Mackler served on the Biden-Harris transition team in 2020, helping the Biden administration create the blueprint for its Justice Department.

Mackler also appeared to have a close personal relationship with Hunter Biden. In emails found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, Mackler corresponded frequently with Hunter Biden and his business associates and even referred to Hunter Biden fondly as a “brother” in October 2018. Mackler was working under U.S. Attorney David Weiss in the office at that time, according to his LinkedIn page, which lists him as having worked in the Delaware U.S. attorney’s office from August 2016 to May 2019.

Recommended

Bulwark BS merchant Cathy Young defends her lazy, dishonest reporting on Charles C.W. Cooke
Sarah D

OK, so if we're understanding this correctly, Alexander Mackler worked for Joe Biden as Biden held various political positions, and he was close with Hunter Biden, and he worked for Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, whose office was reportedly aware of the information contained within FD-1023, aware that the Pittsburgh FBI had corroborated that information, and chose to conceal it?

Yeah. Stunned.

Uh, guys ... we're no law enforcement experts or anything, but this all seems shady AF.

Like, at what point do we just shut the entire Biden family down until we can figure out what the hell is going on? Because we have some pretty powerful suspicions about what the hell is going on and feel like it needs to be addressed immediately.

Don't sleep on the mainstream media's role in that.

That's by design. And we shouldn't expect them to suddenly become interested now that the story's out there.

***

