Dr. Peter Hotez wonders if anyone is as worried about the post-Barbenheimer 'COVID bump' as he is

This weekend was a big weekend for movies, thanks to "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."

Updated domestic opening weekend totals for Barbenheimer:



• BARBIE - $164M

• OPPENHEIMER - $82M



4th biggest box office weekend in history. pic.twitter.com/1mVjPDqYzv — DiscussingFilcussingFilm) July 24, 2023

But where you might look at those numbers and think to yourself that it was nice to have movies people actually want to see for a change, "Vaccine Scientist-Author-Combat Antiscience" guy Dr. Peter Hotez is no doubt looking at those numbers and thinking "OH MY GOD THINK OF ALL THE SUPER-SPREADERS":

Not to be a Debbie Downer…but anyone worried about a post-BarbieBoxOffice Covid bump? Or post-Oppie? We’ll probably never know since no one seems to be keeping track of such things anymore. Keep up with your boosters and find a pink N-95 or KN-95 if you can https://t.co/p3MBTTiLKC — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) July 23, 2023

"Not to be a Debbie Downer." Bro, that is exactly what you're trying to be. It's been three years since the Summer of COVID (although it wasn't the Summer of COVID for all the violent rioters whose actions were encouraged by Dr. Hotez's People of Science) and among the things we've learned since that time is that it's OK to go to the movies without having to present our papers or wear masks if we don't want to.

We can sympathize somewhat with Dr. Hotez in that he probably feels like without COVID panic, he doesn't really have a purpose anymore. And he should definitely feel that way, because he was basically useless during COVID and has only become even more useless since. And that feeling has really got to suck.

But he's super annoying so really he deserves to feel sucky. Especially after such a dumb tweet.

If you are looking for a colorful KN95 to wear to the #Barbie movie, you may want to check out @BreatheTeq's "Lavender Purple" mask.



While I've not tested the purple color, their black one scored quite well in my testing at 99.18% estimated total filtration efficiency. pic.twitter.com/NZHZkBhrKt — Matt Karolian (@mkarolian) July 24, 2023

I'm still masking in crowded indoor spaces. I'm not taking any chances. I haven't had covid, and try to keep it that way. I do get some funny looks sometimes. 😂😂 — Dutchwomaninusa (@dutchwomaninusa) July 23, 2023

Narrator: She deserves to get funny looks.

Just saw Barbie. I wore a gray KN95 with a pink surgical mask on top! 😷💖 — Miriam E. Tucker (@MiriamETucker) July 24, 2023

Me at Barbie yesterday trying to avoid infection pic.twitter.com/YGpkcA9A3W — Arghavan Salles, MD, PhD (@arghavan_salles) July 23, 2023

Uh, OK. So congratulations on very publicly revealing yourselves to be idiots. If you're keeping up with your boosters and continuing to wear a mask in public spaces, then aren't you kind of saying that you don't think the boosters are really effective? And do you enjoy watching movies with something over your face the entire time? Because if you are, there might be something wrong with you.

Truth be told, it's probably best for Peter Hotez and his mindless minions to self-quarantine and stay the hell out of public places so the rest of us can have fun without getting scolded by seat neighbors complaining that Taylor Lorenz can't go to the movies because of people like us.

“Not to be a Debbie Downer… but anyone worried about the Americans taking this island?” - Japanese soldier staggering out of the jungle in 1973 https://t.co/Ljpp5UMDAS — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) July 24, 2023

Heh.

I am not worried about that, no, because it’s not 2020. https://t.co/Ca4F45cnes — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) July 24, 2023

They’re still at it. There’s no limiting principle to their fear-peddling anti-social dogma. https://t.co/IoAUwfU7nz — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) July 24, 2023

The media's favorite medical expert. Well done, team. https://t.co/KAFgRnIjJD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2023

Poor dude is really missing those cable hits. https://t.co/kknm0cDvaA — John Now at Friendster Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 23, 2023

The only thing you're worried about is going away https://t.co/gkEcxdCJQs — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 23, 2023

Bingo!

People like this should have never had a role in setting public policy, much less be put in charge of it. pic.twitter.com/a5pVS80Zsg — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 24, 2023

That might actually be the most important lesson we learned from COVID.

***

Related:

George Takei urges every decent person who believes in science to follow Peter Hotez

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!