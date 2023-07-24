‘Jim Treacher’ needs only one tweet to level an Emmy award winning Los...
YIKES! Tweeps compare the rebranding of Twitter to the historically AWFUL 'New Coke'...
It's NPR vs. NPR on 'right-wing conspiracy theory' about eating bugs
Margot Cleveland reports that FBI told David Weiss that FD-1023 info was legit...
Yikes! Miranda Devine previews what Hunter Biden's ex biz partner will tell Congress
LIBS MAD: NBC News dares mention Biden's age problems and the Left still...
Watch: Jason Aldean responds at to the controversy over ‘Try That in a...
Chris Christie BALKS at suggestion the GOP should 'move on' from Hunter Biden
Elon Musk announces HUGE changes coming to Twitter and gets a very SKEPTICAL...
DeSantis' Press Secretary BLASTS ABC and Alyssa Farah for SNEAKY coverage of new...
Gov. Abbott and Rep. Williams of Texas statistically describe the illegal immigration cris...
NBC 'News': Republicans pounce on Biden's amazing family story
College students troll woke gender poll with hilarious replies
Gavin Newsom continues to try to crush Temecula school board over the rejection...

Dr. Peter Hotez wonders if anyone is as worried about the post-Barbenheimer 'COVID bump' as he is

Sarah D  |  12:04 PM on July 24, 2023
Meme

This weekend was a big weekend for movies, thanks to "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."

But where you might look at those numbers and think to yourself that it was nice to have movies people actually want to see for a change, "Vaccine Scientist-Author-Combat Antiscience" guy Dr. Peter Hotez is no doubt looking at those numbers and thinking "OH MY GOD THINK OF ALL THE SUPER-SPREADERS":

"Not to be a Debbie Downer." Bro, that is exactly what you're trying to be. It's been three years since the Summer of COVID (although it wasn't the Summer of COVID for all the violent rioters whose actions were encouraged by Dr. Hotez's People of Science) and among the things we've learned since that time is that it's OK to go to the movies without having to present our papers or wear masks if we don't want to. 

We can sympathize somewhat with Dr. Hotez in that he probably feels like without COVID panic, he doesn't really have a purpose anymore. And he should definitely feel that way, because he was basically useless during COVID and has only become even more useless since. And that feeling has really got to suck.

Recommended

Margot Cleveland reports that FBI told David Weiss that FD-1023 info was legit — and Weiss buried it
Sarah D

But he's super annoying so really he deserves to feel sucky. Especially after such a dumb tweet.

Narrator: She deserves to get funny looks.

Uh, OK. So congratulations on very publicly revealing yourselves to be idiots. If you're keeping up with your boosters and continuing to wear a mask in public spaces, then aren't you kind of saying that you don't think the boosters are really effective? And do you enjoy watching movies with something over your face the entire time? Because if you are, there might be something wrong with you.

Truth be told, it's probably best for Peter Hotez and his mindless minions to self-quarantine and stay the hell out of public places so the rest of us can have fun without getting scolded by seat neighbors complaining that Taylor Lorenz can't go to the movies because of people like us.

Heh.

Bingo!

That might actually be the most important lesson we learned from COVID.

***

Related:

George Takei urges every decent person who believes in science to follow Peter Hotez

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: MASKS MOVIES COVID19 COVID BOOSTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Margot Cleveland reports that FBI told David Weiss that FD-1023 info was legit — and Weiss buried it
Sarah D
It's NPR vs. NPR on 'right-wing conspiracy theory' about eating bugs
Doug P.
Yikes! Miranda Devine previews what Hunter Biden's ex biz partner will tell Congress
Doug P.
LIBS MAD: NBC News dares mention Biden's age problems and the Left still gets mad
FuzzyChimp
‘Jim Treacher’ needs only one tweet to level an Emmy award winning Los Angeles reporter
Aaron Walker
Watch: Jason Aldean responds at to the controversy over ‘Try That in a Small Town’
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Margot Cleveland reports that FBI told David Weiss that FD-1023 info was legit — and Weiss buried it Sarah D