ABC News' story on Chuck Grassley releasing FBI's Biden memo reads like the White House ghostwrote it

Yesterday, GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley released an FBI memo, FD-1023, that strongly suggested that the Biden Family is, in fact, a criminal enterprise. The FBI's not pleased.

And let the record show that ABC News seems pretty annoyed, too:

Sen. Chuck Grassley released a confidential FBI informant’s unverified claim that the Biden family in 2016 “coerced” a Ukrainian oligarch to pay them $10 million. The White House has denied the allegation, saying it has been investigated and "debunked." https://t.co/yeMKDhHAKe — ABC News (@ABC) July 21, 2023

More from ABC "News":

Sen. Chuck Grassley on Thursday released a confidential FBI informant's unverified claim that, years ago, the Biden family "pushed" a Ukrainian oligarch to pay them $10 million. The exceedingly rare step by Grassley, R-Iowa, further promulgates an allegation that Democratic critics warned against accepting at face value and which the White House continues to deny, saying it was investigated under the Trump administration and "debunked." Details of the unclassified document, known as an FD-1023, have emerged in recent months as Republicans search for any evidence that President Joe Biden engaged in the controversial overseas business dealings of his son Hunter Biden, which the president and his aides have repeatedly said he didn't do. ... "It is remarkable that congressional Republicans, in their eagerness to go after President Biden regardless of the truth, continue to push claims that have been debunked for years," White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement responding to the release. "It's clear that congressional Republicans are dead-set on playing shameless, dishonest politics and refuse to let truth get in the way," Sams said.

Can't you just picture the authors of that article (there are three) squirming in agony? Trying to figure out why they even have to acknowledge the existence of the informant and the document in the first place? It probably took them at least half a day to figure out how they were going to do a story on it so they could say they did a story on it but still make it look like a nothingburger and silly, unserious GOP hit on the Biden family.

Notice that all these news outlets waited until late last night or this morning to finally even mention the FD-1023 story.



Why? Because they were waiting on the White House to give them their talking points which they are now dutifully repeating. https://t.co/J9FVmtO2TD — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 21, 2023

If we didn't know any better, we'd swear that the article had actually been ghostwritten by the White House. It might as well have been, the way it frames Grassley and the GOP as the bad guys and the Bidens as victims of some kind of Republican smear campaign. And the way it basically just takes the White House's *unverified claim* that the FBI informant's claim has "been debunked for years."

Investigated by whom, @ABC? Which charges, exactly? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 21, 2023

ABC News: *shrugs*

The white house has investigated itself found itself to be pure as the driven snow. Derp. — InsolentPuppy (@_InsolentPuppy) July 21, 2023

Hey, that's good enough for ABC "News"!

The so-called journalists at ABC covering for criminals, again. — Paul in Texas (@PaulMac_in_TX) July 21, 2023

This is how the media handles allegations against Democrats. It repeats every denial until it can no longer deny.



Unlike how it repeats every allegation against Republicans as if they are facts. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 21, 2023

Like clockwork.

Does anyone trust ABC? — David (@dmittler123) July 21, 2023

Only as far as we can throw them. Which is straight into the dumpster.

***

***

