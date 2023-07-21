PolitiFact closely 'analyzed' Jason Aldean's music video and found compelling evidence tha...
ABC News' story on Chuck Grassley releasing FBI's Biden memo reads like the White House ghostwrote it

Sarah D  |  12:09 PM on July 21, 2023
Twitchy

Yesterday, GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley released an FBI memo, FD-1023, that strongly suggested that the Biden Family is, in fact, a criminal enterprise. The FBI's not pleased.

And let the record show that ABC News seems pretty annoyed, too:

More from ABC "News":

Sen. Chuck Grassley on Thursday released a confidential FBI informant's unverified claim that, years ago, the Biden family "pushed" a Ukrainian oligarch to pay them $10 million.

The exceedingly rare step by Grassley, R-Iowa, further promulgates an allegation that Democratic critics warned against accepting at face value and which the White House continues to deny, saying it was investigated under the Trump administration and "debunked."

Details of the unclassified document, known as an FD-1023, have emerged in recent months as Republicans search for any evidence that President Joe Biden engaged in the controversial overseas business dealings of his son Hunter Biden, which the president and his aides have repeatedly said he didn't do.

...

"It is remarkable that congressional Republicans, in their eagerness to go after President Biden regardless of the truth, continue to push claims that have been debunked for years," White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement responding to the release. "It's clear that congressional Republicans are dead-set on playing shameless, dishonest politics and refuse to let truth get in the way," Sams said.

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy leaves Durbin speechless TORCHING Dems for RACIST attacks on Justice Thomas (watch)
Sam J.

Can't you just picture the authors of that article (there are three) squirming in agony? Trying to figure out why they even have to acknowledge the existence of the informant and the document in the first place? It probably took them at least half a day to figure out how they were going to do a story on it so they could say they did a story on it but still make it look like a nothingburger and silly, unserious GOP hit on the Biden family.

If we didn't know any better, we'd swear that the article had actually been ghostwritten by the White House. It might as well have been, the way it frames Grassley and the GOP as the bad guys and the Bidens as victims of some kind of Republican smear campaign. And the way it basically just takes the White House's *unverified claim* that the FBI informant's claim has "been debunked for years."

ABC News: *shrugs*

Hey, that's good enough for ABC "News"!

Like clockwork.

Only as far as we can throw them. Which is straight into the dumpster.

***

***

ABC NEWS CHUCK GRASSLEY FBI HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN UKRAINE

