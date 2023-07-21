PolitiFact closely 'analyzed' Jason Aldean's music video and found compelling evidence tha...
FBI not happy Sen. Grassley released the Biden memo because of who it puts 'at risk'

Doug P.  |  11:46 AM on July 21, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Ever since Sen. Chuck Grassley released the FD-1023 memo, many in the media have been either ignoring or downplaying the story about potential Biden family corruption, all while the White House claims the matter has been "debunked" and the source cited doesn't exist.

Meanwhile, the FBI leadership doesn't seem to be thrilled that Grassley made the memo public: 

This is from Business Insider:

"The safeguards the FBI placed on the production of this information are necessary to protect the safety of confidential sources and the integrity of sensitive investigations," the bureau said in a statement to Insider. "Today's release of the 1023 [form] - at a minimum - unnecessarily risks the safety of a confidential source."

Earlier Thursday, Sen. Chuck Grassley, who has helped lead the Senate's probes of Hunter Biden, decided to publish a sparingly redacted copy of the FBI document, which details claims made by a confidential informant who said a Burisma executive boasted about how he used Hunter Biden to protect the company.

Wait, WHO exactly would be "at risk"?

Right? The Dems are trying to make it sound like the source doesn't exist but the FBI isn't making it sound that way.

If the allegations are factual then the people most "at risk" are the Bidens, in a legal and impeachment sense. The Democrats (and, from the look of things, FBI leadership) are working hard to limit or eliminate that risk. 

*** 

