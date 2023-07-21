Mark Levin tosses AP spin on Biden corruption allegations into the Dem propaganda shredder

Check out HORRIFIC texts sent by Swalwell-supported trans rep now arrested for child...
Doug P.  |  10:19 AM on July 21, 2023
Journalism meme

Yesterday Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released an FBI memo containing some damning allegations about the Bidens.

Here are some details:

That all sounds pretty bad for Biden, right?

However, Biden will be happy that he can count on many in the media to either ignore the story or help downplay it. 

Mark Levin spotted the Associated Press carrying some heavy propaganda water for Biden and the Dems with their headline and story about the memo Grassley released:

This AP headline is sure doing a lot of heavy lifting on behalf of Biden and the Democrats:

"Hunter Biden's work." 

Yep, that's all this is about! That's shameful even for the AP. 

Can you imagine the AP's headline if the released memo was about the Trump family? 

You also won't be surprised to learn that PBS and MSNBC are running the AP story and spin as-is:

Here's how the AP story opens, and it might as well have been written by the Biden White House (maybe it was):

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released an unclassified document Thursday that Republicans claim is significant in their investigation of Hunter Biden as they delve into the financial affairs of the president and his son, and revive previously debunked claims of wrongdoing.

AP reports the claims are "previously debunked." Why? Because that's what the Biden White House told them. 

The AP is just doing their job as they see it these days.

***

