Mark Levin tosses AP spin on Biden corruption allegations into the Dem propaganda shredder

Yesterday Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released an FBI memo containing some damning allegations about the Bidens.

Here are some details:

@ChuckGrassley just dropped FBI FD-1023 in which Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky says he paid Joe & Hunter Biden millions to make corruption prosecutions go away. Says he put Hunter on board to "protect us, through his dad…Hunter will take care of these things through his dad" — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 20, 2023

Zlochevsky refers to Joe Biden as the "Big Guy" and tell teh FBI Confidential Human Source "he did not send any funds directly to the ‘Big Guy’ (which CHS understood was a reference to Joe Biden).”

https://t.co/XCns37iw69 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 20, 2023

BREAKING: This tidbit buried at the end of the FD-1023 is explosive. Per the highly credible CHS Ostapenko who was at the same meetings as CHS worked in Zelensky's administration. Is he still there? Did he give Zelensky proof of Biden corruption? pic.twitter.com/ZfUOZksIJi — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 20, 2023

“It cost 5 [million] to pay one Biden, and 5 [million] to another Biden.” - Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky



The Bidens were bought—and the FBI and DOJ ran a protection racket to cover it up.



The American People deserve REAL accountability. pic.twitter.com/ZONothQNTX — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) July 20, 2023

That all sounds pretty bad for Biden, right?

However, Biden will be happy that he can count on many in the media to either ignore the story or help downplay it.

Mark Levin spotted the Associated Press carrying some heavy propaganda water for Biden and the Dems with their headline and story about the memo Grassley released:

AP proves, again, that it is a propaganda operation for the Democrat Party. Check out this title, which regurgitates what the White House lawyers are pushing, and has no relation to the facts. Instead, AP, like the rest of the corrupt Democrat Party media, is doing all it can… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 21, 2023

This AP headline is sure doing a lot of heavy lifting on behalf of Biden and the Democrats:

"Hunter Biden's work."

Yep, that's all this is about! That's shameful even for the AP.

Can you imagine the AP's headline if the released memo was about the Trump family?

You also won't be surprised to learn that PBS and MSNBC are running the AP story and spin as-is:

Grassley released an unclassified document Thursday that Republicans claim is significant in their investigation of Hunter Biden as they delve into the financial affairs of the president and his son, and revive previously debunked claims of wrongdoing. https://t.co/HifeoZHz2E — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) July 21, 2023

Sen. Grassley releases full FBI memo with unverified claims about Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine https://t.co/iWLQoOYWA8 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) July 21, 2023

Here's how the AP story opens, and it might as well have been written by the Biden White House (maybe it was):

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released an unclassified document Thursday that Republicans claim is significant in their investigation of Hunter Biden as they delve into the financial affairs of the president and his son, and revive previously debunked claims of wrongdoing.

AP reports the claims are "previously debunked." Why? Because that's what the Biden White House told them.

There was a time when The AP would do some honest verifying!

Now they have to hire folks to spin the facts to fit a narrative.

That is NOT journalism, it IS propaganda, https://t.co/iTSIH61O4h — MAGAcita 💪🇺🇸🪑 (@clownpdf) July 21, 2023

The AP is just doing their job as they see it these days.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!