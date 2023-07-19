Daily Beast is disgusted with GOP for seizing on Democratic antisemitism over Pramila Jayapal's 'misstep'

Yesterday, Omri Ceren, Ted Cruz's national security adviser, was struck by New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg's effective shrug at progressive Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal's antisemitic smear of Israel as "a racist state" (the nature of Jayapal's remark went far beyond just "anti-Zionism"). Ceren couldn't help but notice that Goldberg had taken a decidedly different view of far-right antisemitism in the past:

What are the rules today? pic.twitter.com/KCVwwjYq7N — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 18, 2023

It would appear that the rules are that far-left antisemitism isn't real antisemitism and that the only problematic aspect of far-left antisemitism is that people on the Right see it and call it out.

That certainly seems to be The Daily Beast's rule with regard to progressives who hate Jews:

Republicans weren’t going to just let a good controversy die. https://t.co/E842rB5XVG — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 19, 2023

Republicans are just seizing all over Jayapal's antisemitism. Those bastards.

More from The Daily Beast:

Ever since Jayapal made the comment on Saturday at the liberal Netroots Nation conference, Republicans have devoted much of their attention to humiliating the congresswoman, tying the rest of the Democratic Party to Jayapal’s words, and highlighting the divisions. ... The National Republican Congressional Committee—the House GOP’s campaign arm—was aggressively messaging on the issue. The Republican National Committee chimed in Tuesday to attempt to connect the comment to other Democrats. Republican lawmakers took to the House floor this week to boast about their pro-Israel bona fides. And House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spent the week suggesting Democrats have a widespread antisemitism problem within the party. ... “House [Democratic] leadership don't punish their Antisemitic members when they make bigoted comments and are closet believers that Israel is a racist state—proven by their refusal to whip this vote,” NRCC press secretary Will Reinert wrote in a statement.

We all remember when House Democrats turned an opportunity to denounce Squad member Ilhan Omar's vile antisemitism into an "All Lives Matter" moment because they were too cowardly to call out antisemites in their ranks. And in the wake of that shameful display of weakness, Omar and the rest of the Squad have only been more empowered to spew antisemitic filth because they have been shown that there will be no political repercussions.

So Kevin McCarthy and Will Reinert and everyone else pointing out that Democrats don't actually care about antisemitism and often allow and actively encourage it actually have a leg to stand on when it comes to this particular issue. And The Daily Beast conveniently ignores that and makes Republicans out to be the aggressors and oppressors of poor Pramila Jayapal, who at worst just made a harmless "misstep."

Funny how you criticize the criticism. The “seizing” is the real controversy — H. Thompson 🇺🇸🌺🏈 (@PrayforHomer) July 19, 2023

Pramila Jayapal's not wrong for being an antisemite; we're just wrong for noticing.

Falsely describing the world’s only Jewish state as racist is a “misstep”?



If bigotry was directed at any other group, would the Daily Beast be as forgiving?



No, of course not, because everyone has a blind spot for antisemitism. https://t.co/cOqaujjAoM — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) July 19, 2023

The Democrats certainly do.

She’s a loud and proud anti-Semite. And the Dems cover for her — Your Friend (@Mybookself81) July 19, 2023

And The Daily Beast certainly does:

