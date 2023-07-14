Looks like Dylan Mulvaney found a great reason to risk her life and return to transphobic US from Peru

That was fast!

It feels like only yesterday when we told you that shameless performance artist Bud-Light-swilling trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney was fleeing to the mountain sanctuary of Peru, where (s)he would be safe from the transphobic hell that is these United States of America.

It actually wasn't yesterday; it was two days ago. And we told you at the time that we weren't sure when (s)he'd be back.

Well, looks like we didn't have to wait very long at all:

Dylan Mulvaney Back In U.S. After Trip to Peru To 'Feel Safe' After Bud Light Drama https://t.co/bUysG2i68w — TMZ (@TMZ) July 14, 2023

First of all:

Boob blur now im 💀🤣💀🤣💀🤣💀 — 𝚂. (@SOMEWRTX) July 14, 2023

Are they really blurring out male nipples lmao — 👁‍🗨Brandon Wintermote 👑🟦 (@XxWinteRavenxX) July 14, 2023

Oh wow! @TMZ blurred the nipples! — Jack Lawrence XXX (@JackLawrenceXXX) July 14, 2023

We don't really want to think about Dylan Mulvaney's nipples but we'd rather not see them than see them, so thanks, TMZ? We guess?

TMZ Reports:

Dylan Mulvaney is back on U.S. soil after leaving for Peru "to feel safe" from all the Bud Light backlash ... posing for pics with all worries seemingly behind her at an L.A. film festival. The transgender influencer -- dressed in a sheer striped top -- popped up Thursday at Outfest, an LGBTQ+ film festival at the Orpheum Theater ... showing up for the screening of "Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe."

OK, so two days ago, the U.S. was too hostile to trans people like Dylan Mulvaney, and now, it's totally fine? Dylan got some attention the other day for announcing (s)he was leaving the country, but maybe it wasn't nearly as much attention as (s)he'd been hoping for so (s)he came back to walk the red carpet at a film festival where (s)he'd be guaranteed some time in the spotlight and be able to remind us that (s)he exists.

Lmfao only he would go to Peru to feel safer — Britt (@btallent77) July 14, 2023





Peru's crime rate is twice as high as the US, there is no gay marriage or even same-sex civil unions, and "gender-affirming" surgery for kids is banned. https://t.co/nbg3ShosH8 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 12, 2023

It's technically possible Dylan found out about that and that played a role in the decision to come back here, but we have to consider the fact that Dylan is (a) social-media savvy but not actually that bright and (b) starved for attention. We doubt (s)he knew that Peru was not trans-friendly before selecting it as her new home, and we doubted that she'd be able to stay out of the spotlight for very long.

Conservatives are more obsessed with Dylan than her own community. Leave her alone already. — Vale  (@ValeWolf) July 14, 2023

Please. It's Dylan Mulvaney who's more obsessed with conservatives (and Dylan Mulvaney) than her own community. We would love nothing more than for Dylan to actually. We would not raise any objections to Dylan deciding that (s)he would better serve the world by living as a hermit and staying out of the limelight. (S)He's the one who can't leave us alone.

Yet he feels safe enough to walk the red carpet and attend events right? Sorry, the gig is up on this "safe" issue. — Mrs. P (@p062020_07) July 14, 2023

Yep.

But hopefully it's not too late for Dylan to have another change of heart in the next couple of days:

Its still not safe, maybe they should go back — MonaLeesa (@MyMonaLeesa) July 14, 2023

We deserve to be safe from "The Dylan Mulvaney Show."

***

Related:

This is CNN ... facing backlash for correctly calling Dylan Mulvaney a 'him'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!