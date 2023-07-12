Dylan 'Destroyer of Brands' Mulvaney has FLED the U.S. to feel 'safe' and heal with alpacas

This is not a drill. Unlike most leftists, Dyllan Mulvaney has made good on his threat to leave the country. Dylan claims he is currently in Peru to feel 'safe'. He went on to share it was a shame he had to leave his own country to feel 'safe', he hasn't been kissed and he misses 'Trader Joe's'.

Dylan Mulvaney has left America citing safety concerns after the Bud Light disaster.



Find someone who loves you as much as Dylan Mulvaney loves attention and playing the victim card. https://t.co/mKCRmj374a — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 12, 2023

Please be real

Please be real — Just Matt (@nicetryfed) July 12, 2023

Unless the llamas and the ruins in the background of his Peru video are a set, he is very much in another country. No word on how long he'll be gone.

Have to think Americas stock has instantly risen 📈 — Jordan Witt (@J_Witt7) July 12, 2023

Unlike the stock of a certain beer brand.

His mental illness is on full display here. This guy should have been institutionalized rather than encouraged to live in fantasy land. — Andrew (@FinanceTX) July 12, 2023

In modern day America, we celebrate mental illness and put it in our social media bio rather than treat it.

No one will miss him. — David Barkdull (@DBarkdull) July 12, 2023

Apparently, no one wanted to go along with him either, as he says he is solo traveling and 'finding himself' again. Perhaps, he will remember he is a man, after all.

She just went on vacation, dude. She'll be back in a week or two. — Ken Bone (@kenbone18) July 12, 2023

Nothing more than another "look at me I'm an attention whore" move! See ya.... — Bob Catinazzo (@bobcat77) July 12, 2023

Dylan Mulvaney is claiming to have fled the U.S. because he didn’t feel safe and is now in Peru.



“It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe.”



Is this just another attention seeking act? ⬇️💬 pic.twitter.com/IKryihAM2Y — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 12, 2023

It's likely just a publicity stunt because companies wanting to collaborate with him have dried up. Wonder why?

I’ve seen it time and time again tirelessly. Fellow industry creatives will do anything for fame. He’s locked into arduous contracts by the system, he’s not exactly free to do as he chooses. It’s not that easy In Hollywood… — Elizabeth Regal (@ElizabethRegal1) July 12, 2023

Apparently, he chooses to blast his business all over the internet every day, though.

1) What a drama queen.

2) Fairly sure Peru has lesser alphabet rights than the US. — Thanworth (@orlandoratel) July 12, 2023

Dylan is an American with an obscene amount of money to spend. They'll overlook his other offenses.

Now, if only we can get Whoopi, Cher and all those that promised to leave America. — Joey C (@PalmeirasJoe) July 12, 2023

Don't count on it. All of those people make a ton of money complaining about America whilst enjoying the benefits of living here.

Here's hoping he never comes back. — ADB (@BeaverDeath) July 12, 2023

Oh, he will be back. How else will he come up with new stories of people being mean to him in America?

Stay out. Dude has caused so many issues. — T (@longdriveway99) July 12, 2023

More issues than Cosmopolitan magazine, that's for sure.

Dylan Mulvaney posted a video saying he’s fled to Peru because he doesn’t feel safe after the Bud Light backlash. Because I know when I feel threatened, the first thing I do is ANNOUNCE MY LOCATION. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) July 12, 2023

"I had to leave the country to feel safe... but I'm going to keep on putting my face out there so more people can recognize me" 🙃 — Jayteecee (@Jayteecee347) July 12, 2023

If I fled the country because I didn’t “feel safe.” The last thing I would do is tell the entire world where I was. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@HarmfulOpinion) July 12, 2023

I feel unsafe in my own country. But I will continue to broadcast my entire life all over the Internet. — UseC⭕️mmonSense (@UseCommonSenses) July 12, 2023

Dylan is definitely not a rocket scientist.

😂BREAKING😂



Destroyer of Brands Dylan Mulvaney is currently in Peru in order 'to feel something.'



He claims he 'had to leave' the [U.S.] 'to feel safe.' pic.twitter.com/lQqOJS3aMw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 12, 2023

It's like 'Eat, Pray, Love', yet even more annoying and self absorbed.

Dylan Mulvaney said he had to LEAVE THE COUNTRY just to feel safe.



Making money from pretending to be a woman must be very hard and tough!!! pic.twitter.com/CdNxTTeS2U — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 12, 2023

Wrecking decades old brands and making them toxic to middle America is a lot of work.

The one man clown show known as Dylan Mulvaney deciding to take his millions of dollars he made from abusing the public through disgusting advertising campaigns to go and pretend to be a refugee in Peru wasn’t on my bingo card for 2023 🫠🤭 — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) July 12, 2023

One thing Dylan will always do is figure out a way to be in the spotlight and he never fails.

