Dylan 'Destroyer of Brands' Mulvaney has FLED the U.S. to feel 'safe' and heal with alpacas

justmindy  |  1:21 PM on July 12, 2023
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

This is not a drill. Unlike most leftists, Dyllan Mulvaney has made good on his threat to leave the country. Dylan claims he is currently in Peru to feel 'safe'. He went on to share it was a shame he had to leave his own country to feel 'safe', he hasn't been kissed and he misses 'Trader Joe's'.

Unless the llamas and the ruins in the background of his Peru video are a set, he is very much in another country. No word on how long he'll be gone.

Unlike the stock of a certain beer brand.

In modern day America, we celebrate mental illness and put it in our social media bio rather than treat it.

Apparently, no one wanted to go along with him either, as he says he is solo traveling and 'finding himself' again. Perhaps, he will remember he is a man, after all.

It's likely just a publicity stunt because companies wanting to collaborate with him have dried up. Wonder why?

Apparently, he chooses to blast his business all over the internet every day, though.

Dylan is an American with an obscene amount of money to spend. They'll overlook his other offenses.

Don't count on it. All of those people make a ton of money complaining about America whilst enjoying the benefits of living here.

Oh, he will be back. How else will he come up with new stories of people being mean to him in America?

More issues than Cosmopolitan magazine, that's for sure.

Dylan is definitely not a rocket scientist.

It's like 'Eat, Pray, Love', yet even more annoying and self absorbed.

Wrecking decades old brands and making them toxic to middle America is a lot of work.

One thing Dylan will always do is figure out a way to be in the spotlight and he never fails.

